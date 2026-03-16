Robert Pattinson Reveals His Therapist 'Couldn't Understand' Him in Surprising Admission
March 16 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Robert Pattinson recently shared an eye-opening experience regarding his time in therapy.
In a candid conversation with Zendaya for Interview Magazine, Pattinson recalled a therapist questioning whether he was on drugs. The therapist stated they “couldn’t understand” him, to which Pattinson responded, "I'm trying my best."
The two actors discussed Pattinson’s feelings of being misunderstood, particularly during his rise to fame as a teen idol in the Twilight series. Pattinson portrayed the beloved vampire Edward Cullen, a character that drew intense attention from fans and media.
Reflecting on this period, he expressed, “I didn’t want to get my personal identity caught up in that, so I tried to push forward my individuality a little, and that kind of stuck with me.”
Despite enjoying the filmmaking process, Pattinson noted the challenges of being famous for a character that many confused for his true self. He stated, “It was also interesting getting famous off of playing a part — people thought I was that character in the beginning.”
As he transitioned into different roles, Pattinson indicated he was not overly attached to the identity of Edward Cullen.
He elaborated, “I wasn't precious about that identity because it wasn't my identity to begin with.”
This perspective has likely influenced his ongoing career, which includes significant roles in films like The Batman and Mickey 17.
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Zendaya, who collaborates with Pattinson in their upcoming film The Drama, shared her initial impressions of him. She described him as “pretty quiet and chill,” which contrasted with the more playful side she learned about from mutual friends, including her partner, Tom Holland. “You were always pretty quiet and chill, which is a little different from my experience of Rob,” she noted.
Pattinson humorously remarked about the perception of being mysterious, stating, “I wish I could stay in the mysterious.”
He acknowledged that remaining quiet often leads to misunderstandings. “If you just don't speak, people are like, ‘Wow. You're really intimidating,’ but I just can't f------ maintain it,” he said.
The conversation turned to a moment of embarrassment for Pattinson when he missed a screening of an episode of Zendaya’s Euphoria. He felt out of place when discussions about the show arose. “I was really quiet after. Everyone was discussing the episode, and I was still giving my opinion without having seen it,” he admitted.
In The Drama, Pattinson and Zendaya play an engaged couple whose relationship faces unexpected challenges. The film is set to premiere in theaters on April 3.