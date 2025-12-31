Robert Wagner Remembers Natalie Wood on 68th Anniversary with Touching Wedding Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Wagner commemorated what would have been his 68th wedding anniversary with the late Natalie Wood by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram on December 28. The iconic actor, known for his roles in The Towering Inferno, Hart to Hart, and the Austin Powers franchise, took fans down memory lane with a rare wedding photo from their special day in 1957.

Source: MEGA Robert Wagner honored Natalie Wood on what would have been their 68th wedding anniversary.

In the cherished image, Wagner tenderly kisses Wood on the forehead while she dons a stunning lace wedding dress paired with a chic shawl and hood. Wood, who wowed audiences as the star of West Side Story (1961) and Miracle on 34th Street (1947), was a celebrated figure in Hollywood history. Wagner reflected on their profound bond in the post's caption, writing, “Remembering this special day 68 years ago, when Natalie and I said ‘I do.’ Happy Anniversary, Nat. More than love!”

Source: MEGA The actor shared a rare wedding photo from their 1957 ceremony.

This anniversary marks not just a celebration of love but also a journey filled with ups and downs. After their initial marriage in 1957, the couple divorced in 1962, only to reunite and remarry a decade later in 1972. They remained committed to each other until Wood's tragic passing in 1981. Had they stayed together, today would mark their 68th anniversary.

Source: MEGA Robert Wagner reflected on their enduring love in a heartfelt message.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with heartfelt sentiments. One wrote, “Such a beautiful couple, definitely more than love," while another shared, “The Miracle on 34th Street was always NAT. My sisters loved her movies & they still last eternally in our [hearts]. #Deanie #Gypsy.” One fan commented, “A great love is never forgotten, she is always with you and your family.” Another remarked, “Beautiful photo and a very special memory.”

The touching tribute elicited further responses as fans expressed gratitude, with one saying, “Thank you for sharing your beautiful memory. Have a safe and Blessed New Year.” Another stated, “She was definitely one of a kind! We all miss her so much.” Between their two marriages, Wagner married actress Marion Marshall from 1963 to 1971, welcoming a daughter named Katie. Meanwhile, Wood was briefly married to Richard Gregson from 1969 to 1972, giving birth to a daughter named Natasha.

Source: MEGA The couple’s love story remains one of Hollywood’s most remembered romances.

When Wagner and Wood reunited in 1972, they welcomed another daughter, Courtney, in 1974. After Wood's passing, Wagner took on the responsibility of raising their three daughters. He later married actress Jill St. John in 1990, known for her role as Tiffany Case, the first American Bond girl in Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

Source: MEGA Natalie Wood died in 1981.