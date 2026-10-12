Robert Wagner, 96, Shares Rare Photo With 'Wonderful' Daughter Natasha for Her Birthday

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Robert Wagner celebrated his daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner's 56th birthday with a photo of the pair and a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. "Please join me in wishing a very Happy Birthday to my wonderful daughter, Natasha. Jill and I are so proud of the woman you are and the joy, laughter, and love you bring into our lives. We love you and wish you the happiest of birthdays," the 96-year-old actor wrote on September 29.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ROBERTWAGNEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Robert Wagner celebrated his daughter's birthday with a sweet post.

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Natasha Gregson Wagner Reflected on Her Mother's Death

Source: @ROBERTWAGNEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM The pair posed for a cute photo together.

Of course, people gushed over the family's cute moment. One person wrote, "Happy birthday to you! Natalie is smiling down on you! ❤️❤️🥰🎂," while another said, "What a lovely photo of both of you, happy birthday ❤️." Natasha previously discussed how Robert and Richard Gregson supported her following her mom Natalie Wood's death. She said, "Luckily I had these two men, Daddy Gregson and Daddy Wagner, who came together and rose to the occasion and completely put me first." "They got me into therapy right away, and I had that same amazing therapist here in Beverly Hills until my 20s,” she stated. Wagner legally adopted Natasha after Wood's death.

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Robert Wagner Remembers Late Wife Natalie Wood

Source: @ROBERTWAGNEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Wagner honored Wood on Instagram on the 44th anniversary of her death writing, “Thinking of Nat today.

Robert also paid tribute to Natalie on the 44th anniversary of her death on November 29, 2025, on Instagram. The Hart to Hart actor shared a black-and-white photo of the couple smiling together, writing, "Thinking of Nat today. Her warmth, beauty, and love remain with us through our children and grandchildren. Forever missed, forever cherished. More than love."

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Natalie Wood's Death

Source: @ROBERTWAGNEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Wood died at 43 after drowning while aboard Wagner's yacht in 1981.

Natalie died at 43 after drowning while aboard Robert's yacht in 1981. She had been spending time with Robert and actor Christopher Walken when the incident occurred. Natalie's death was initially ruled an accident. In 2012, however, her death certificate was amended to change the cause from drowning to "drowning and other undetermined factors." In 2018, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Detective Ralph Hernandez identified Robert as a person of interest in the reopened investigation after witnesses said Natalie and Robert had argued near the edge of the yacht before she disappeared. In May 2022, the department cleared Robert in its investigation.

Inside Robert Wagner's Family

Source: @ROBERTWAGNEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM Robert Wagner has three kids: Katie, Natasha and Courtney.