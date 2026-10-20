Rock Fans Are Filling Halls for Orchestras. Iana Dubinina Explains Why the Violin Leads

Article continues below advertisement

A first-prize winner in Paris and Salzburg, who toured 26 nearly sold-out concerts as concertmaster, reveals how a frontman's voice becomes a string line and how one player holds an ensemble together without a baton. Orchestras playing rock have outgrown the novelty slot: this month classical musicians covering Linkin Park and System of a Down are on a nine-arena tour of the UK and Ireland, with a stop at Wembley’s OVO Arena on October 25. Such shows ask an orchestra to do a rock band’s job, and someone has to stand in for the singer and lead guitarist. In the orchestras Iana Dubinina played with, that role often fell to her violin. A Boston-based violinist, she was concertmaster and lead soloist of the touring rock orchestras RockestraLive and Hard Rock Orchestra, playing Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons, and Queen and other band-by-band programs in a 6,000-seat state concert hall and frequently leading the musicians with no conductor on the podium. Her own explanation of why the violin ends up in front starts, fittingly, with a rock song. Iana grew up in a family with no musicians, and she was seven when she first heard the opening of Queen’s “The Show Must Go On.” “I heard the strings come in and felt goosebumps run all over my body,” she recalls. That same day she told her parents she would be a violinist, and she never changed course.

Article continues below advertisement

The training that followed prepared her for the front of the stage: in Paris she earned honors in solo performance at the Schola Cantorum and again, four years later, at the Académie Internationale d’Art Musical, a specialty that, she says, taught her to carry the melody and take responsibility for where the music goes rather than blend into a section. Juries took notice. She won first prize at Les Clés d’Or in Paris, whose founder later seated her on the jury beside musicians from the Orchestre de Paris and the Royal Conservatory of Brussels, and the top prize at Salzburg’s Grand Prize Virtuoso came with a laureates’ concert at the Mozarteum. A chief conductor nine time zones from Paris invited her to solo with his symphony orchestra. On classical stages, she has said, she always lacked room to express herself fully, and concerts came with nerves she talked down with a private rule: “If someone doesn’t like my playing, let them come out and play it better than me.” In rock, she says, the fear is gone. “Playing Paganini’s Caprice No. 24 is one thing,” she explains. “‘Sonne’ is something else.” She also co-founded the crossover project NEOorchestra, whose first paid concert sold out in advance. On a rock stage, the violin earns its place at the front by singing. In her shows, it often took the vocalist’s part. “The violin is as close to the human voice as it gets,” Iana says. For Muse, she studied the slides and glissandos Matthew Bellamy uses to reach his notes, listening “again and again to copy it.”Guitar solos asked for the same care. “It wasn’t enough to reproduce the notes,” she says. “The violin had to keep the force and character of the original music.” On stage, the first chair also took over from the podium. In Hard Rock Orchestra and the film-score orchestra Sonorus, Iana often did the conductor’s job, setting the tempo and cueing the sections with her bow and body while playing the big solos herself. In those years, Hard Rock Orchestra outgrew its club nights, sometimes two in a day, and moved into venues of a thousand seats and more.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!