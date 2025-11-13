Legendary Rocker Neil Young Looks Unrecognizable While Sporting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Hat During Rare Outing on 80th Birthday

Article continues below advertisement

Neil Young is 80! The legendary rocker celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, November 12, with a rare outing in California. The Canadian-American singer, songwriter and guitarist marked eight decades around the sun by taking a ride in his 1959 Lincoln Continental convertible in Oxnard. Ever the environmentalist, Young's vintage vehicle is equipped with a rechargeable biodiesel-powered microturbine engine.

Article continues below advertisement

Neil Young Shows Support for Jimmy Kimmel

Source: MEGA The rock star was seen driving his 1959 Lincoln Continental convertible in California.

For the outing, Young showed support for Jimmy Kimmel by sporting a Jimmy Kimmel Live! hat following the show's brief suspension back in September. The comedian was notably kicked off air for nearly a week after making jokes about MAGA fans' reactions to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination and criticizing Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

Neil Young looks unrecognizable driving his 1959 convertible during rare outing on 80th birthday https://t.co/hiIKCOYLm5 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 13, 2025 Source: @DailyMailCeleb/X Neil Young was spotted driving on his 80th birthday.

In addition to his black baseball cap, the gray-haired musician sported tinted sunglasses and a dark-colored flannel. Young's wedding ring could also be seen on his finger — a sign of his union to wife Daryl Hannah. The "Heart of Gold" singer met Hannah in 2014 and tied the knot with her four year later. The lovebirds live a rather private life together and share a deep devotion for environmental activism.

Article continues below advertisement

Neil Young Married Daryl Hannah in 2018

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Neil Young is married to Daryl Hannah.

Hannah gave rare commentary about her relationship with the former Buffalo Springfield band member while promoting her documentary Neil Young: Coastal in April. She filmed the project during his 2023 solo tour. "His sense of humor takes me by surprise all the time; his observations, his timing and the rye nature of it," she expressed during an interview with Forbes. She continued, "But I was surprised that he was nervous, I was surprised that he was so nervous before the first show. And of course, I'm always taken by surprise by what song he's going to play because you never know."

Article continues below advertisement

Neil Young Is a Father to 3 Children

Source: MEGA Neil Young is a father to three children.

Prior to trying the knot with the Splash actress, Young was married to Susan Acevedo from 1968-1970 and said "I do" to Pegi Young in 1978. Neil and Pegi's marriage lasted for 36 years before they shockingly divorced in 2014 — the same year he met Daryl. The rock star is a father to three children. His sons Zeke, born in 1972, and Ben, born in 1978, both have cerebral palsy, though the latter's is more severe. Neil shares Zeke with actress Carrie Snodgress and Ben with Pegi. The "For What It's Worth" hitmaker and Pegi also welcomed a daughter, Amber, in 1984, who has epilepsy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Neil Young is passionate about environmental activism.