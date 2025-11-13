Legendary Rocker Neil Young Looks Unrecognizable While Sporting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Hat During Rare Outing on 80th Birthday
Nov. 13 2025, Published 4:54 p.m. ET
Neil Young is 80! The legendary rocker celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, November 12, with a rare outing in California.
The Canadian-American singer, songwriter and guitarist marked eight decades around the sun by taking a ride in his 1959 Lincoln Continental convertible in Oxnard.
Ever the environmentalist, Young's vintage vehicle is equipped with a rechargeable biodiesel-powered microturbine engine.
Neil Young Shows Support for Jimmy Kimmel
For the outing, Young showed support for Jimmy Kimmel by sporting a Jimmy Kimmel Live! hat following the show's brief suspension back in September.
The comedian was notably kicked off air for nearly a week after making jokes about MAGA fans' reactions to late conservative activist Charlie Kirk's assassination and criticizing Donald Trump.
In addition to his black baseball cap, the gray-haired musician sported tinted sunglasses and a dark-colored flannel.
Young's wedding ring could also be seen on his finger — a sign of his union to wife Daryl Hannah.
The "Heart of Gold" singer met Hannah in 2014 and tied the knot with her four year later. The lovebirds live a rather private life together and share a deep devotion for environmental activism.
Neil Young Married Daryl Hannah in 2018
Hannah gave rare commentary about her relationship with the former Buffalo Springfield band member while promoting her documentary Neil Young: Coastal in April. She filmed the project during his 2023 solo tour.
"His sense of humor takes me by surprise all the time; his observations, his timing and the rye nature of it," she expressed during an interview with Forbes.
She continued, "But I was surprised that he was nervous, I was surprised that he was so nervous before the first show. And of course, I'm always taken by surprise by what song he's going to play because you never know."
Neil Young Is a Father to 3 Children
Prior to trying the knot with the Splash actress, Young was married to Susan Acevedo from 1968-1970 and said "I do" to Pegi Young in 1978.
Neil and Pegi's marriage lasted for 36 years before they shockingly divorced in 2014 — the same year he met Daryl.
The rock star is a father to three children. His sons Zeke, born in 1972, and Ben, born in 1978, both have cerebral palsy, though the latter's is more severe.
Neil shares Zeke with actress Carrie Snodgress and Ben with Pegi.
The "For What It's Worth" hitmaker and Pegi also welcomed a daughter, Amber, in 1984, who has epilepsy.
Neil has never been afraid to show where he stands on key issues going on in the world.
In October, Neil announced that he was removing his music catalog from Amazon Music after disapproving of the company's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos' support of "a US government that neglects public welfare."
Neil's decision came just two months after he declared he was "no longer using Instagram" due to Meta's "unconscionable" use of "chatbots with children."