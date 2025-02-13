NEWS Rocky Mountain Hot Springs to NYC Shelves: A Conversation with the Founders of Private Hot Springs and Lithios Beverages

A chance encounter with a Rocky Mountain hot spring sparked Alex and Tina Genzer's unlikely journey from mountain retreats to New York City shelves. In this interview, they discuss how they’ve blended nature's gifts with their entrepreneurial spirit, leading to the creation of Private Hot Springs and Lithios Beverages.

Q: Alex and Tina, can you tell us about your journey into entrepreneurship and what drew you to buy these unique hot springs properties? A: Some people say that owning a property with its own natural hot springs sounds too good to be true—but that is exactly what happened to us. Our first road trip to the Rockies took us from Vancouver to Lake Louise. We made a stop at a resort and, by chance, discovered another property for sale. When we found out it had its own natural hot spring, we almost could not believe it! The idea of owning a place with mineral-rich waters bubbling straight from the mountain into the hot tubs felt like a dream. It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we knew we had to go for it. We wanted to create a space where others could experience the magic for themselves—a place to escape the everyday, reconnect with nature, and truly rejuvenate.

Q: Hotsprings Escape and Mountain Bear Hotsprings with Infinity Pool are among the most popular properties. What makes them so special? A: Hot Springs Escape and Mountain Bear Hot Springs, with their infinity pools, are truly special for many reasons. The natural hot springs are fed directly from the mountain into the hot tubs, enriched with over 25 minerals that create a rejuvenating and unique soaking experience. The setting is equally breathtaking—guests are treated to stunning views of the lake and glacier, which pair beautifully with the infinity-edge pools. The mirror-like effect of the pool reflecting the surrounding landscape is mesmerizing. It’s a visual masterpiece that many guests compare to the charm of Switzerland, though it’s right here in the beautiful Rocky Mountains of British Columbia.

Q: The Cedar Log Cabin is your latest addition. What makes it unique compared to your other properties? A: The cedar log cabin stands out because of its stunning waterfall beside the property with private lake access, and naturally fed hot springs into a custom cedar hot tub, which offers a range of sensory benefits. The cabin’s location also provides a secluded, immersive experience that feels like a true escape into nature. Each of our properties offers complete privacy with your very own natural hot springs, creating a personal oasis for ultimate relaxation. Our guests have shared that “even a week after leaving the Cedar Log Cabin, they can still hear the soothing sound of the waterfall—it’s truly breathtaking.”

Q: Can you share a memorable guest experience that reinforced your vision for Private Hot Springs? A: Absolutely! There are lots. Many have described the stunning views at our hot springs properties as unforgettable. You will be mesmerized by the majestic sight of Mount Burnham towering in the distance, its peaks glowing at sunrise and sunset. Sitting by the hot springs under the stars has given our guests a deep sense of peace they had not felt in years. Wildlife is part of the charm here—deer occasionally wander down the street, adding to the feeling of being immersed in nature’s untouched beauty. But the true highlight is soaking in the all-natural hot springs.

Q: Your experience with hot springs led to the creation of Lithios Beverages. Can you elaborate on how the mineral-rich waters inspired this beverage brand and the journey from concept to product? A: What an incredible journey it’s been! A few years ago, we discovered something special—a rare lithia mineral at our beloved private hot springs. Since then, we’ve poured our hearts into transforming these properties into the serene escapes our guests enjoy today. But we didn’t stop there. We wanted to share the magic of this special place with the world. That’s why we created Lithios Beverages, a mineral-rich drink inspired by the essence of these hot springs. The main mineral is lithia, which you can now enjoy wherever you go. After years of dedication, we’re thrilled to share that Lithios Beverages is now selling out in stores across New York. It has four delicious flavors, is all-natural, packed with trace minerals, and is rich in vitamins.

Q: Lithios has successfully launched in the New York market. What is the most exciting aspect of this launch, and what are your plans for expanding the brand across the United States? A: The most exciting aspect of the New York launch has been seeing people connect with the story behind Lithios Beverages. People say they love the taste and how it makes them feel! As for expansion, we plan to grow strategically by partnering with retailers who value wellness and authenticity, with plans to enter other major cities across the U.S. Lithios Beverages is available across New York City in renowned retailers such as Fairway Markets, Dumbo Market, Urban Market, Beyond Natural, Gourmet Garage, City Acres, Key Food, Foodtown, and Brooklyn Fare. Lithios Beverages has opened its next round of funding to expand operations.

Q: As entrepreneurs in the hospitality and beverage industries, what advice would you give to others looking to innovate in these sectors? A: Stay true to your vision, and do not be afraid to take bold risks. Innovation and creativity are key to standing out. In hospitality, it’s all about crafting unforgettable experiences, while in the beverage industry, quality has been our priority. Be selective with the people you work with—surround yourself with a team that shares your passion and believes in your mission. The right people will elevate your vision and help turn ideas into reality. And most importantly, enjoy the journey!