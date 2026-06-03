Rod Stewart Reveals Why He Canceled 2 Concerts as He Resumes Las Vegas Residency: 'I Should've Gone to the Hospital'

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Rod Stewart is speaking out after canceling two Las Vegas residency shows last week due to illness. The "Forever Young" singer, 81, pulled out of planned performances due to a sinus infection hours before he was set to take the stage at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30. He released a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal citing "doctor's advice."

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Rod Stewart Admits He 'Should've Gone to the Hospital'

Source: MEGA The 'Rhythm of My Heart' singer had an 'awful f------ sinus infection.'

"Before we go any further, last week I passed on two shows and I'll tell you why," the Grammy winner told the audience during his Tuesday, June 2, concert, as seen in an Instagram video. "I had this awful f------ sinus infection. I should've gone to the hospital but I didn't." After his ears and eardrums got infected, "I couldn't hear a thing," he admitted. "When you've got your ears blocked up, it ruins your equilibrium."

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He cautioned the crowd, saying, "I might stumble a bit tonight." Despite being on the mend, the hitmaker assured the crowd, "I'm here with a good voice. Enjoy yourselves!"

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When Is Rod Stewart Performing?

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Source: MEGA Rod Stewart told fans, 'I'm here with a good voice.'

Stewart is set to perform through June 6 and from August 18 to 29 during his "Rod Stewart: The Encore Shows" residency. He is a Las Vegas mainstay, as his residency there dates back to 2012. By March 2025, he had completed more than 200 shows in the city.

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Rod Stewart Addressed Retirement Rumors

Source: MEGA,@sirrodstewart/instagram Rod Stewart nixed retirement talk in 2023.

Still, at 81, retirement is not part of his plan. In June 2023, Stewart addressed speculation he was ready to say goodbye to showbiz. "I'd like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media," he wrote on Instagram. "I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me."

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Inside Rod Stewart's Personal Life

Source: MEGA Rod Stewart has eight children with five women.