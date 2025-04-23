Rokid AR Spatial Showcases at Milan Design Week 2025, Amplifying Human-Computer Interaction Designs and AR Applications

As a leading Chinese enterprise in AR and AI technologies, Rokid introduced its latest smart glasses, Rokid AR Spatial, to the international design stage, specifically exhibiting under Milano Design Week China & Design. This offered attendees a firsthand look at the company's strength in innovation and its vision for immersive technology.

Milan Design Week 2025 successfully concluded last week in Milan, drawing global visitors and design professionals to celebrate innovation, culture, and technology. Among the standout exhibits was Rokid AR Spatial , a pioneering AR product that garnered widespread attention throughout the event.

Through extensive research in voice recognition, natural language processing, computer vision, optical display, chip design, and hardware development, Rokid integrates AI and AR technologies into real-world applications, empowering industries, enhancing user experiences, and supporting public safety initiatives. Its products are now deployed in over 80 countries and regions.

Founded in 2014, Rokid is a technology platform company dedicated to human-computer interaction. Recognized as a National High-Tech Enterprise in 2018, the company has positioned itself as a pioneer and leader in the AR field. Its work spans AR hardware and software development, centered around its proprietary YodaOS operating system and ecosystem.

Rokid’s AR Spatial was exhibited at the ADI Design Museum , the main venue for the China Pavilion, where visitors were invited to interact with the device. The immersive AR experience provided by Rokid's glasses resonated strongly with audiences, garnering praise for both its design and usability.

At first glance, Rokid AR Spatial resembles a pair of stylish sunglasses. With a sleek, minimalist design, the glasses use multi-layer coatings, masking, and high-precision finishing techniques to deliver a polished look. The industrial design pays special attention to ergonomics, featuring air-cushioned nose pads and soft-hinged temple arms that reduce pressure on the nose and improve overall comfort and compatibility.

Crafted with aerospace-grade magnesium-aluminum alloy, titanium, and TR90 composite materials, the glasses weigh only 75 grams. Despite their lightness, they deliver an expansive visual experience equivalent to a 300-inch screen, enhanced by professional-grade image tuning and next-gen ultra-linear speakers for a powerful audiovisual effect.

Beyond entertainment, Rokid AR Spatial supports a multi-screen display mode, making it suitable for light productivity, especially for mobile professionals.

Milano Design Week Zona Sapi Award Winner

During the exhibition, Rokid AR Spatial was honored with the Milano Design Week Zona Sapi Award for AR Technological Aesthetic Design, recognizing its excellence at the intersection of design and frontier technology.

Visitors from fields such as architecture and product design expressed great interest in the product. Many noted that Rokid AR Spatial brings new possibilities to creative workflows, allowing real-time viewing and editing of virtual models within physical environments, which enhances both precision and efficiency.

Its multi-screen interaction capability also proved useful for collaborative design presentations and discussions, particularly in fields like spatial planning, architecture, and product prototyping. The blend of virtual and physical space enabled by AR technology significantly boosts visual communication and interactivity during the design process.

Through its participation in Milan Design Week 2025, Rokid not only expanded its global brand presence but also demonstrated the strength and potential of Chinese innovation on an international stage. Rokid will continue to push the boundaries of AR development, pioneering smarter and more efficient tools for users worldwide.