When in Rome… Stay In Style! Peek Inside Two UNA Collection Hotels Perfect For Your Italian Getaway

If you’re the type who likes your Roman getaway served with a side of sophistication, a splash of style, and perhaps a visit or two to the nearest Gucci boutique, Maison Roma Piazza di Spagna is the spot for you.

Tucked just moments from the iconic Spanish Steps and Via del Corso’s luxe shopping boulevard, this boutique hotel is a dream for fashionistas, culture lovers, and anyone craving a sleek and serene space amid the city’s buzzing energy.

From the outside, it blends beautifully into the historic architecture of Rome’s Centro Storico, but inside, it’s a different story: contemporary, curated, and undeniably chic.

With just 26 rooms and suites, the hotel offers an intimate, upscale experience designed for travelers who appreciate details.

Think muted tones, soft lighting, Italian-made textiles, plush bedding, and thoughtful touches like USB outlets, blackout curtains, and Nespresso machines.

The vibe is relaxed luxury—quiet, cool, and just a little bit exclusive.