When in Rome… Stay In Style! Peek Inside Two UNA Collection Hotels Perfect For Your Italian Getaway
Rome isn’t just a destination—it’s a full-blown travel affair.
One moment you’re marveling at the Colosseum, the next you're sipping a Negroni somewhere impossibly charming, plotting how to turn your holiday into a permanent postcode. But to really live la dolce vita, you need the right home base—and luckily, OK! has found two.
Part of the upscale Italian UNA Hotels collection, Maison Roma Piazza di Spagna and UNA Trastevere Rome are two of the city’s most stylish stays—distinct in character, perfectly located, and equally ready to sweep you off your feet...when in Rome!
Maison Roma Piazza di Spagna: Effortless Elegance Near Rome’s Most Glamorous Piazza
If you’re the type who likes your Roman getaway served with a side of sophistication, a splash of style, and perhaps a visit or two to the nearest Gucci boutique, Maison Roma Piazza di Spagna is the spot for you.
Tucked just moments from the iconic Spanish Steps and Via del Corso’s luxe shopping boulevard, this boutique hotel is a dream for fashionistas, culture lovers, and anyone craving a sleek and serene space amid the city’s buzzing energy.
From the outside, it blends beautifully into the historic architecture of Rome’s Centro Storico, but inside, it’s a different story: contemporary, curated, and undeniably chic.
With just 26 rooms and suites, the hotel offers an intimate, upscale experience designed for travelers who appreciate details.
Think muted tones, soft lighting, Italian-made textiles, plush bedding, and thoughtful touches like USB outlets, blackout curtains, and Nespresso machines.
The vibe is relaxed luxury—quiet, cool, and just a little bit exclusive.
Downstairs, guests can unwind in the hotel’s stylish Bar Margutta, a cozy-chic lounge space that doubles as the perfect spot for a lazy breakfast, a late afternoon espresso, or a pre-dinner prosecco. It’s all warm tones, velvet seating, and mood lighting—the kind of bar you might stumble into for a quick drink and stay for an entire evening.
For those who like to keep it casual, the hotel also offers an Honesty Bar setup, where guests can mix their own drinks from a selection of top-shelf spirits and aperitifs and jot it all down with charming trust.
While there’s no full restaurant onsite, the hotel’s breakfast buffet is worth waking up for. It’s a showcase of Italian indulgence: fresh pastries, cheeses, cured meats, fruit, yogurt, eggs made-to-order, and of course, rich coffee to fuel your day of Roman adventures.
Whether you’re heading out to explore the nearby Pantheon, throwing coins into the Trevi Fountain, or returning from a day spent shopping along Via Condotti, Maison Roma Piazza di Spagna is a glamorous yet understated sanctuary that puts you close to everything—while making you feel a world away.
UNA Trastevere Rome: A Stylish Stay in the City’s Coolest Neighborhood
On the flip side of the Rome experience, UNA Trastevere Rome is where you go to live like a local—but with luxury comfort.
Located in the city’s most character-filled quarter, this hotel puts you right in the thick of Trastevere’s cobbled streets, buzzing trattorias, and sun-dappled piazzas. It’s Roman romance with an edge—and we’re completely obsessed.
Inside, UNA Trastevere blends classic charm with fresh, contemporary design. The lobby and public spaces echo the spirit of the neighborhood: relaxed, creative, and a touch bohemian. Wooden accents, polished stone floors, and custom artwork set the tone for a stay that’s both authentic and elevated.
The rooms are a lesson in smart luxury—spacious, airy, and filled with lots of natural light.
Expect stylish Italian-made furnishings, cloud-soft king-sized beds, blackout curtains for a proper lie-in, and well-appointed bathrooms complete with luxe bath amenities.
Most rooms offer delightful views of Trastevere’s rooftops or inner courtyards blooming with fragrant flora—perfect for a quiet moment before diving back into the city’s energy.
While Trastevere is packed with some of the best food in Rome, the hotel holds its own with a gorgeous rooftop lounge space at Vista Trastevere Roof Bar & Restaurant, ideal for aperitivo hour.
Watch the sun sink behind Janiculum Hill as you sip a spritz and nibble on olives and Roman bites—it’s the kind of golden hour that deserves its own Instagram post.
Breakfast is another highlight: a generous morning spread of hot dishes, fresh pastries, fruit, yogurts, cereals, juices, and barista-made coffee that’ll put a spring in your sightseeing step.
What sets UNA Trastevere apart, though, is how connected it is to its neighborhood. The concierge team doesn’t just point you toward the nearest monuments—they’ll give you insider tips on hidden wine bars, local artisans, and which day to hit the nearby Porta Portese flea market. Want to take a pasta-making class with a nonna or discover the best rooftop views in the area? They’ll sort it for you in seconds.
From the morning cappuccino to the midnight stroll along the Tiber, UNA Trastevere Rome makes you feel like a temporary Roman—with better sheets.
Double the Style, Double the Spritz: Two Roman Stays You’ll Never Forget
Whether you're craving the polished glamour of Maison Roma Piazza di Spagna or the laid-back charm of UNA Trastevere Rome, these two fab finds from UNA Hotels are serving up serious dolce vita energy—each with its own unique twist.
At the heart of these experiences is UNA Italian Hospitality, Italy’s largest and most authentic hotel brand, with 55 properties across the country’s iconic cities and lesser-known destinations.
So slip on your cutest walking shoes, brush up on your buongiorno, and prepare to flirt shamelessly... with Rome.