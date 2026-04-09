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Romeo Beckham's New Family Tattoo Stirs Speculation After Brother Brooklyn's Ink Cover-Up

Composite photo of Romeo Beckham.
Source: MEGA; @jesuslovestatts/INSTAGRAM

Romeo Beckham revealed a new family tattoo.

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April 9 2026, Published 5:31 a.m. ET

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Romeo Beckham has debuted a new tattoo that emphasizes his commitment to family, and it coincides with the ongoing tensions between him and his brother Brooklyn Beckham.

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Romeo Debuts New Family Ink

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Image of Romeo Beckham’s neck tattoo drew strong online reactions.
Source: @jesuslovestatts/INSTAGRAM

Romeo Beckham’s neck tattoo drew strong online reactions.

The 23-year-old model unveiled the tattoo through a black-and-white photo shared by his London-based tattoo studio on Instagram this past Sunday.

The tattoo features the word “family” in elegant script, positioned above his existing cross and angel wings tattoo on the back of his neck.

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Fans Question the Timing Online

Image of Fans linked the ink to the Beckham family rift.
Source: MEGA

Fans linked the ink to the Beckham family rift.

Fans quickly took to social media to express admiration for the fine line work, while others commented on the “funny timing” of the tattoo. One user remarked, “Statement piece fr,” suggesting a deeper context behind Romeo’s choice.

The tattoo's introduction comes shortly after Brooklyn appeared to cover up his own family-themed ink.

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Brooklyn’s Tattoo Changes

Image of Brooklyn Beckham’s covered tattoos renewed speculation.
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham’s covered tattoos renewed speculation.

The 26-year-old chef had previously tattooed the names of his three siblings — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — on his finger. However, those names have now been obscured by a cloudy design, igniting speculation about the relationship between the two brothers.

Moreover, Brooklyn has also altered a tattoo dedicated to his father, David Beckham. The original ink bore the word “DAD” on his right arm, which has since been replaced with a design featuring a starfish and two life preservers. An insider informed the Daily Mail that Brooklyn underwent laser treatment to achieve this change.

Family Rift Resurfaces Again

Image of The siblings’ ink changes fueled fresh family questions.
Source: MEGA

The siblings’ ink changes fueled fresh family questions.

This shift in Brooklyn's tattoos follows a public statement in which he expressed disinterest in reconciling with his family. He stated that he did “not want to reconcile with [his] family,” shedding light on the familial rift that appears to be widening.

Additionally, Brooklyn has accused his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, of undermining his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz. He claimed they have sought to control public narratives about their family through “performative social media posts, family events, and inauthentic relationships.”

As speculation continues, it remains to be seen how these developments will affect the Beckham family's dynamics. Romeo’s new tattoo stands in stark contrast to Brooklyn's apparent distancing, leaving fans to wonder what the future holds for these high-profile siblings.

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