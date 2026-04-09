Romeo Beckham's New Family Tattoo Stirs Speculation After Brother Brooklyn's Ink Cover-Up

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Romeo Beckham has debuted a new tattoo that emphasizes his commitment to family, and it coincides with the ongoing tensions between him and his brother Brooklyn Beckham.

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Romeo Debuts New Family Ink

Source: @jesuslovestatts/INSTAGRAM Romeo Beckham’s neck tattoo drew strong online reactions.

The 23-year-old model unveiled the tattoo through a black-and-white photo shared by his London-based tattoo studio on Instagram this past Sunday. The tattoo features the word “family” in elegant script, positioned above his existing cross and angel wings tattoo on the back of his neck.

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Fans Question the Timing Online

Source: MEGA Fans linked the ink to the Beckham family rift.

Fans quickly took to social media to express admiration for the fine line work, while others commented on the “funny timing” of the tattoo. One user remarked, “Statement piece fr,” suggesting a deeper context behind Romeo’s choice. The tattoo's introduction comes shortly after Brooklyn appeared to cover up his own family-themed ink.

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Brooklyn’s Tattoo Changes

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham’s covered tattoos renewed speculation.

The 26-year-old chef had previously tattooed the names of his three siblings — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — on his finger. However, those names have now been obscured by a cloudy design, igniting speculation about the relationship between the two brothers. Moreover, Brooklyn has also altered a tattoo dedicated to his father, David Beckham. The original ink bore the word “DAD” on his right arm, which has since been replaced with a design featuring a starfish and two life preservers. An insider informed the Daily Mail that Brooklyn underwent laser treatment to achieve this change.

Family Rift Resurfaces Again

Source: MEGA The siblings’ ink changes fueled fresh family questions.