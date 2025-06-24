Ronaldo, Carlsen, Post Malone and the Rise of Celebrity-Driven Esports

What began in basements has gone global. Esports, once considered a niche pastime, is now a multibillion-dollar cultural force — and celebrities are helping drive its explosive rise.

No longer limited to hardcore gamers, competitive gaming has captured the attention of stars from across music, sports, and film. At the forefront of this shift is the Esports World Cup, which returns to Riyadh on July 7 with a record $70 million prize pool and two new global ambassadors: soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo and world chess champion Magnus Carlsen, who isn’t just endorsing the event — he’s set to compete.

Their participation underscores a dramatic shift in perception. With gaming now reaching audiences in the hundreds of millions, the Esports World Cup has become a proving ground for global relevance, blending digital competition with real-world stardom.

At last year’s tournament, which drew more than 500 million viewers and 2.6 million in-person attendees, that fusion was already on display. Brazilian soccer star Neymar joined the action in Counter-Strike 2, Rocket League, and TEKKEN 8 showmatches. Steve Aoki and Kid Cudi performed together at the closing ceremony. The event was equal parts competition and cultural celebration — and celebrities weren’t just watching; they were playing, performing, and investing.