Ronda Rousey Shows Off Patriotic Pride in Cheeky Stars and Stripes Bikini: Photos

UFC champion Ronda Rousey showed off her fit physique in a red, white and blue Wonder Woman bikini as she braved a chilly plunge into 55-degree water.

Aug. 12 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Ronda Rousey is feeling the patriotic spirit. The MMA superstar, 38, showed off her fit physique in a red, white and blue Wonder Woman bikini as she braved a cold plunge into 55-degree water in a video clip posted via Instagram on Tuesday, August 12. Rousey enjoyed a laid-back day in the sun, finishing off her look with a large straw brim hat, sky-blue Crocs and Ray-Ban sunglasses.

Ronda Rousey Stunned in a Red, White and Blue Bikini

Ronda Rousey went into a cold plunge.

“Been meaning to post this 4th of July cold plunge/word game we use to pass the time while chillin in the salmon chiller,” she captioned the nearly 2-minute clip. “Only took over a month to get around to it 😅 happy belated bday ‘Merica🎂🇺🇸 take this wonder woman bikini as tribute to my patriotism.” In the video, the renowned professional wrestler told her followers she was playing word association games to help pass the time while enduring the cold water.

Ronda Rousey Welcomed Baby No. 2 in January

Fans loved Ronda Rousey's look.

“Still a true warrior woman,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “Looking good, Ronda. Miss seeing you in the spotlight. My favorite female MMA fighter.” “I love your two piece and yes u r Wonder Woman 💪💯,” a third quipped. Rousey’s stunning video comes only months after she welcomed her second child with husband Travis Browne in January. “Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound,” she captioned the announcement on January 9, as she revealed her daughter's name, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.

Ronda Rousey Has 2 Kids

Ronda Rousey is married to Travis Browne.

Rousey is also a stepmother to Browne’s two sons from a previous relationship. The pair married in 2017 and welcomed their first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō, four years later. The mom-of-two has previously shared how her daughter La'akea already appears to be following in her footsteps. "Oh, she's definitely going to be tough. She doesn't respond to pain so much," Rousey told a news outlet in 2023. "She just fell and scraped her knee today and she was just like... she didn't even cry. She just kind of grunts it out!"

Ronda Rousey Praised Motherhood

Ronda Rousey has enjoyed motherhood since welcoming her daughter.