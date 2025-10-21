Roobet Growth in Ontario: Impact of a New Casino Licence
Oct. 21 2025, Published 1:01 a.m. ET
The Canadian crypto casino scene is growing rapidly. Ontario leads as the country’s main iGaming market, thanks to its clear rules and open system. Roobet already has a strong base across Canada, though it does not yet hold a licence in Ontario. The new iGaming rules in the province present a fresh opportunity for Roobet and its game partners to enter the market.
Ontario’s new iGaming rules and their impact on Roobet
Ontario has established firm laws to ensure online play is fair, safe, and honest. Each rule applies to all licensed sites. These are:
- Registration and approval: Operators must register with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) and sign an agreement with iGaming Ontario (iGO). This proves that each brand runs fair games and guards player data. Roobet crypto casino already runs fair play checks, which makes it ready for this process.
- Marketing and bonus rules: All ads must show full terms and avoid false claims. Operators must also check how partners promote their brand. Roobet already holds a strict rulebook for its partners and can adjust to meet Ontario’s ad laws.
- Annual fee and system audits: A licensed site must pay CA$100,000 each year and pass a system test. The audit checks games, payouts, and safety tools. Roobet’s use of crypto tech gives it a clear path to meet these checks.
- ID and location checks: Sites must confirm each player’s identity and prove they are in Ontario while they play. The law bans VPN use to fake a player’s place.
- Anti-money laundering rules: Operators must monitor transactions and flag unusual activity. One of Roobet’s seamless security features, the Blockchain Fraud Management (BFM) system, helps protect players by detecting and preventing fraud in real time.
- Responsible gaming tools: Players must be able to set limits. Ontario plans a shared list to block self-excluded players across all sites. The platform already has limit and exclusion tools in place, making Roobet the best Bitcoin casino Canada can offer.
- Ban on prior grey-market targeting: Any operator that once targeted Ontario without a licence faces strict review. Roobet has stayed clear of this, keeping clean marketing rules for all affiliates.
A Chance for Roobet’s Game Partners
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ontario’s system may also help Roobet’s key partners. Game providers like Nolimit City, Big Time Gaming, and Hacksaw Gaming have restricted Ontario players from using their full catalogues. If Roobet gains approval, these brands may see their games reach new users under a legal, crypto-friendly site.
Growth in Sports and Esports Betting
Sports and esports betting keep growing fast across Canada. Fans now place bets on major leagues and tournaments. Roobet supports this shift through quick Bitcoin bets and a wide variety of odds.
Mobile and Crypto Accessibility
Most gaming now happens on mobile. Fast crypto payments make sessions quicker and give more privacy. Roobet’s mobile-first site already fits this demand, letting players enjoy smooth Bitcoin play across the country. Ontario users could soon gain the same access once the site earns its licence.
Safe and Smarter Gaming Ahead
Ontario’s new rules raise the bar for safety and fairness in online play. Licensed operators must protect players and prove their systems meet strict standards. Roobet already follows these steps across Canada and stands ready to meet Ontario’s laws once approved.
As the best Bitcoin casino Canada welcomes, Roobet brings strong crypto systems, fair games, and a trusted record. Its move into Ontario could mark a new stage of growth for both the brand and its game partners.