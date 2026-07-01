Rooted in Heritage, Refined by Science: A Conversation with Kevin Lamont Bachar on the True Future of Aesthetics.
July 1 2026, Published 1:29 a.m. ET
The global medical aesthetics market is booming, projected to reach nearly $32 billion this year with multicultural consumers accounting for more than 50% of beauty industry growth in the United States. But beneath the staggering numbers and the endless stream of viral "before-and-after" photos on social media, a much deeper shift is happening. Consumers are no longer looking for a cookie-cutter mold; they are looking for themselves.
At the forefront of this evolution is Kevin Lamont Bachar aka @NurseKB. A practitioner of Filipino heritage and a resilient cancer survivor, Bachar is on a mission to dismantle the hyper-filtered, one-size-fits-all beauty standards that have dominated the industry since the early 2000s.
We sat down with Bachar to discuss his personal journey, why he prioritizes clinical safety over social media clout, and how his upbringing shapes his approach to the human face.
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You’ve spoken about wanting to be a "vehicle for change" when it comes to diversity in aesthetics. Where does that drive come from?
Kevin Lamont Bachar: It goes back to my roots. I grew up in a very large, vibrant Filipino family, and our household was a beautiful tapestry of different personalities, skin tones, and stories. But when I looked at mainstream media or the beauty industry growing up in the early 2000s in Orange County, I didn’t see us reflected.
For a long time, the industry pushed a singular, eurocentric standard of beauty. My mission isn't to make diversity a separate, special conversation or a seasonal marketing checkbox. I want it to be the natural baseline. When a patient walks into a clinic, their cultural background shouldn't be an afterthought—it should be the very framework of how we approach their care.
How has your perspective on beauty evolved since you first entered the field?
Bachar: We’ve moved away from the era of erasing features to an era of celebrating them. True beauty isn't about conformity; it’s about harmony. Aesthetic practitioners must lead with a deep understanding of each individual’s unique context. It's about ethnic-positive enhancements—preserving the beautiful characteristics of a person’s heritage while optimizing their confidence.
You are also a cancer survivor. How did going through that health battle change the way you view your work and your patients?
Bachar: Going through that journey changes your relationship with your own body entirely. It strips away the superficiality. When you've fought for your health, you realize that wellness and aesthetics aren't just skin deep—they are intimately connected to your internal sense of self and vitality.
It gave me an intense empathy for my patients. I’m not just looking at a-lines or volume loss; I’m looking at a whole person who has a story, a history, and an inner life. Navigating an industry that often skews superficial has kept me deeply grounded. It serves as a daily reminder that my true work centers on healing, confidence, and human-centric care—transforming personal experience into inspiration is what drives me forward."
The industry is heavily influenced by social media right now. You’ve been vocal about industry peers prioritizing "clout over science." What worries you about the current landscape?
Bachar: Right now, we are seeing a massive surge in viral trends and algorithm-chasing. My work is grounded in clinical precision and education that delivers value.
Data shows that while multicultural consumers drive over 50% of the growth in the beauty and wellness sectors, standard clinical training curriculums still historically lag behind in teaching how to safely treat diverse skin types and textures. That’s a medical risk. You cannot safely inject or treat a patient based on a viral TikTok trend.
"We need to ground our work in scientific expertise and authentic connection, not social media metrics. The clout fades, but clinical safety and trust endure."
What is the blueprint for the modern practitioner moving forward?
Bachar: The blueprint for the modern practitioner is no longer defined solely by technical skill. Clinical expertise remains the foundation, but I truly believe the future belongs to practitioners who can integrate evidence-based science with a deeper understanding of the human experience.
The modern practitioner needs to understand not only anatomy and the science behind why we do what we do, but also how culture, ethnicity, identity, and lived experience influence perceptions of beauty. Beauty does not exist in isolation. It is shaped by our families, communities, heritage, media, and personal histories. If we truly want to create meaningful outcomes, we must be willing to understand the context behind the patient sitting in front of us.
For more on Kevin Lamont Bachar follow @nurseKB on Instagram.