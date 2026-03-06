Rosalyn Yellin Says Filming Netflix's Show 'Members Only: Palm Beach' Has Been 'Really Positive': 'I've Learned to Use My Voice'

Article continues below advertisement

Rosalyn Yellin came into her own during the debut season of Members Only: Palm Beach. Despite being an established philanthropist, entrepreneur, wife and mother, Yellin unlocked a new sense of confidence after starring on the Netflix reality series. The multi-hyphenate speaks exclusively with OK! about how filming the show affected her, balancing numerous ventures, giving charities a global platform and how to break into Florida society.

The 'Positive' Effect of Joining 'Members Only: Palm Beach'

Source: Maxim Smirnov/MXM Agency Rosalyn Yellin found her 'voice' during Season 1 of 'Members Only: Palm Beach.'

While some people find being on camera difficult, Yellin took to the spotlight with aplomb. "I've learned a lot," she says. "I've learned to use my voice more than I have in the past. It was an amazing experience. I realized that if I don't say the things that are hard to say and stick up for myself, other people will tell my story. That's not my story. They're going to try to portray me in a way that I'm not. The show helped me in my life, actually. It's been a real positive." "The way I live my life, I don't usually have to stick up for myself," the matriarch explains. "People always say things. People talk behind people's backs when there's gossip, rumors, or whatever. I don't care about it because I move forward, live my life and hope that my actions prove themselves to people."

Making Time for It All

Source: Maxim Smirnov/MXM Agency Rosalyn Yellin says being on reality television was a 'secret dream' of hers.

As a working mom of five, taking on another project could be daunting for many. However, Yellin is glad she signed on. "It's always been a secret dream of mine," she says of being a reality star. "I always loved The Real Housewives. It was always my escape from my reality while I was dealing with diapers, bottles, dinner and laundry. It was a dream come true to be asked. There was no hesitation in my mind, but I wanted my family to be okay with it." In order to say yes, the businesswoman needed to put herself first. "To do everything that I do, somebody has to be in very good shape physically because it never ends," she says. "I go from event to event to event or an interview and a podcast and then a dance lesson. It helps to be in great condition to take care of yourself."

Giving Important Causes a Platform

Source: Maxim Smirnov/MXM Agency Rosalyn Yellin says it 'meant a lot' to have her favorite charities featured on the show.

One of the major benefits of being on television has been giving Yellin's favorite charitable organizations a global platform on Netflix. "It meant a lot to me," she says. "It was one of the reasons I was really excited to do this show, so that I could spread awareness for the Grey Team [organization]. They are located in Boca Raton and help veterans combat veteran suicide. It's a big epidemic in our country, mental health issues, but especially with our veterans."

Advice for Breaking Into the Palm Beach Social Scene

Source: Michele Eve Sandberg/MEGA Rosalyn Yellin says charity work is the key to making it in Palm Beach society.