Roseanne Barr Reveals She's No Longer in Touch With Former 'Roseanne' Costars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf: 'Of Course Not'

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Roseanne Barr lost touch with John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf over the years. This was confirmed by Barr herself when she was asked by The Hollywood Reporter how she continues to get along with her former Roseanne costars, to which she replied, “I don’t.” When questioned if she was not in contact with them “at all,” Barr responded, “Of course not.”

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Roseanne Barr Lost Contact With Her Former 'Roseanne' Costars

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr confessed she has lost touch with her 'Roseanne' costars John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

The interviewer then added, “That’s kind of sad. I assumed you guys were like a family.” To this, Barr replied in affirmation, saying, “I did too,” but refused to add any more to her comments. In Roseanne, which originally aired for nine seasons on ABC from 1988 to 1997 before returning for a 10th season in 2018, Barr starred as Roseanne Barr, a line worker at Wellman Plastics. Goodman played Dan Conner and Barr's onscreen husband in the sitcom, while Metcalf embodied Barr's onscreen sister Jackie.

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John Goodman Confirmed Losing Touch With Barr

Source: MEGA John Goodman played Dan Conner and Roseanne Barr's onscreen husband in the sitcom, while Metcalf embodied Roseanne Barr's onscreen sister Jackie.

In her interview with THR, Barr also mentioned that Goodman turned down an offer to star in her self-financed single-camera sitcom Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable. “My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on Meemaw, and he declined,” she said. Meanwhile, Goodman, in his own separate interview with The Hollywood Reporter, confessed that he hadn't talked to Barr in a long time. When asked whether he connected with the actress about the end of the Roseanne spin-off The Conners, which saw Dan visiting Roseanne's grave in the final episode, the 74-year-old actor confessed, “No.” “I’d rather doubt if she wants to talk to me. We haven’t talked for about seven or eight years,” he added.

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'Roseanne' Was Canceled After Barr's Racist Comments

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr claimed that John Goodman turned down an offer to star in her self-financed single-camera sitcom 'Meemaw: A Modern Day Fable.'

For those unversed, plans to revive Roseanne for an 11th season were canceled after Barr, who played the titular matriarch of the working-class Conner family, compared Valerie Jarrett, a former advisor to President Barack Obama, to an ape in a tweet, per CNBC. Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement at the time, “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.” Meanwhile, the sitcom went on to continue its run as The Conners, with Goodman leading the cast.

Barr Also Reflected on Michael Fishman's Comments

Source: MEGA Roseanne Barr also reflected on former 'Roseanne' costar Michael Fishman's comments on their hit sitcom together.