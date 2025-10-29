or
Article continues below advertisement
Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Sentenced to Prison After Violating Probation in Drug Case

Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter Chelsea O’Donnell was sentenced to prison time after violating the terms of her probation in a drug case.

Oct. 29 2025, Updated 12:59 p.m. ET

Rosie O’ Donnell’s daughter Chelsea O’Donnell will be required to serve prison time after violating the terms of her probation in a drug case.

A Wisconsin judge ruled on October 22 that Chelsea, 28, was in violation due to sexual assault allegations, a news outlet reported on Wednesday, October 29. The paperwork provided no other details.

Photo of Chelsea O'Donnell was adopted by Rosie O'Donnell as a baby.
Chelsea O'Donnell was adopted by Rosie O'Donnell as a baby.

According to the outlet, Chelsea, who was adopted by the talk show host as a baby, had not shown “significant progress” in the drug treatment program. “The facts surrounding this request have been staffed with the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Team and have been deemed sufficient grounds to warrant termination from the Marinette County Treatment Drug Court Program,” per the filing.

Photo of Chelsea O'Donnell has been in custody since September 9.
Chelsea O'Donnell has been in custody since September 9.

Chelsea was confirmed to be in custody since September 9 by an officer at the Marinette County Sheriff's Office and has been sentenced to prison time, according to the outlet. Although Chelsea’s sentence could not be confirmed, the officer confirmed she would be transferred to Taycheedah Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison in Wisconsin, possibly serving her sentence there or moved to another facility.

Chelsea was arrested three times between September and December 2024 in Wisconsin. She was first arrested on September 10 on charges of drug possession and child neglect, followed by another arrest on October 11 for bail jumping and drug-related offenses, and a third on November 18 for similar charges. Chelsea was sentenced to six years of probation in January after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors that covered all three arrests.

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell broke her silence on her daughter's arrest on October 29.
Rosie O'Donnell broke her silence on her daughter's arrest on October 29.

​​The comedian host broke her silence on Chelsea’s arrest on Wednesday, October 29, sharing a much-younger photo of her daughter in a heartfelt post.

“my child chelsea belle - before addiction took over her life - i loved her then i love her now as she faces a scary future- prayers welcomed- #addiction awareness #love #family,” she captioned the snap.

Photo of Rosie O'Donnell said she has 'compassion for those struggling with addiction' in a statement.
Rosie O'Donnell said she has 'compassion for those struggling with addiction' in a statement.

In another statement, shared with People, she added, “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction — Chelsea was born into addiction and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed."

