roxana diaconu on building a new standard for luxury aesthetics in dubai

Article continues below advertisement

Dubai is a crowded market for aesthetic medicine. New clinics open, new technologies arrive and clients have more choice than ever. For Roxana Diaconu, that was not a reason to stay away from the market. It was the reason to build something different. Roxana Diaconu is the Founder and CEO of Roxana Aesthetics Clinic, a Dubai-based aesthetic and wellness destination founded in 2022. Her approach combines advanced aesthetic technology with a strong emphasis on personalised care, patient experience and natural-looking results. (Forbes) The idea behind the clinic came from Roxana Diaconu's own experience as a client. After visiting a number of aesthetic clinics in Dubai, she began to see a gap between the treatment itself and the experience surrounding it. That observation eventually became the starting point for her own business.

Article continues below advertisement

Starting With the Client Roxana did not originally set out to become a beauty entrepreneur. She studied pharmacy in eastern Romania before moving to Dubai. In a 2025 Forbes Business Council article, she described how her own experience with her skin after moving to the UAE led her to visit different clinics. What she found did not always meet her expectations. Some places had strong clinical expertise but felt impersonal; others looked impressive but fell short when it came to service. (Forbes) That experience gave her a business idea. If clients were already willing to invest in aesthetic treatments, why not create a clinic that paid as much attention to the experience as it did to the treatment? That became one of the principles behind Roxana Aesthetics. Roxana describes her years of visiting clinics in Dubai as an important part of understanding what she valued as a client — and what she would not want to experience again. For her, an aesthetic treatment is personal. The consultation, the atmosphere, the communication and the follow-up all matter.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Article continues below advertisement

What Luxury Means to Roxana In Dubai, luxury is hardly a new concept in the aesthetics industry. ButRoxana Diaconu's interpretation is less about appearances and more about attention. For her, a luxury experience means having the time to understand the person sitting in front of you. It means asking what the client actually wants before recommending a treatment. It means being honest when a procedure is unnecessary or when expectations need to be adjusted. And it means making the client feel comfortable throughout the process. This is where personalised care has become central to the Roxana model. Rather than treating every patient according to the same formula, the clinic focuses on individual concerns, goals and treatment plans. The philosophy is closely tied to Diaconu's view that aesthetics should enhance a person's appearance without taking away what makes them recognisably themselves. It is a simple idea, but one that becomes more important in a market where consumers can easily compare clinics and treatments online.

Article continues below advertisement

Technology, With a Purpose Technology is an important part of modern aesthetic medicine, particularly in Dubai, where clients have access to many of the industry's latest platforms. Roxana Aesthetics has built a broad technology portfolio that includes Morpheus8 Pro, Thermage FLX, Soprano Titanium, Alma PrimeX, Alma Harmony XL Pro, Frax Pro and Emsculpt Neo, alongside a wider range of skin, facial and body treatments. But having access to advanced equipment is not, in itself, a business strategy. The more important question is how that technology is used. For Roxana, the treatment should start with the client's needs rather than with a particular machine. A technology may be highly regarded, but that does not automatically make it the right choice for every person. That distinction is becoming increasingly relevant as the aesthetics market matures. Clients are better informed, treatment options are expanding and the focus is shifting towards more considered, natural-looking outcomes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: SUPPLIED

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Building a Business in Dubai Starting an aesthetic clinic in Dubai is one thing. Building a sustainable business around it is another. Roxana has been open about the realities of that process. In her Forbes Business Council profile, she writes about learning to build a business in one of the world's most competitive cities and the importance of turning a personal problem into a business solution. She also stresses that standing out in a crowded market requires more than branding: honesty, follow-up and genuine attention to clients are critical to building trust. Her approach to growth is deliberately cautious. In the same article, Roxana argues that a business should not expand before its standards and team can be replicated. For her, maintaining quality matters more than pursuing growth simply for the sake of scale. That philosophy also reflects a broader lesson in premium service businesses. The brand is not only the logo, the interior or the marketing. It is the people delivering the experience every day.

Article continues below advertisement

Leadership Beyond the Treatment Room Running a clinic has also changed Roxana Diaconu's understanding of leadership. In a separate Forbes Business Council article, she described a difficult period when several members of her team left or failed to meet expectations within a short period. The experience forced her to rethink how she approached leadership and showed her that empathy alone is not enough. Structure, timing and the willingness to make difficult decisions are equally important. It is a very different side of entrepreneurship from what clients see when they walk into a clinic. The polished experience at the front of the business depends on a much less visible structure behind it: recruitment, training, standards, operations and culture. For Roxana, the team is therefore part of the brand itself.

Article continues below advertisement

Keeping the Human Element Aesthetic medicine is becoming increasingly technology-led, but Roxana Diaconu does not see technology as replacing the human side of the business. The clinic's team includes medical and aesthetic professionals working across areas including skin treatments, aesthetics and body treatments. The reason that matters is simple: clients are not only buying access to a device or a treatment. They are trusting someone with their appearance. That makes the consultation particularly important. A good practitioner needs to understand what a client wants, explain what is realistic and know when a particular treatment may not be appropriate. For a luxury clinic, that level of trust is difficult to manufacture through marketing alone. It has to be earned through the experience itself.

Article continues below advertisement

A More Natural Approach to Aesthetics The aesthetics market has changed considerably over the past few years. While dramatic transformations still have their place, many clients are now looking for something more subtle: healthier-looking skin, refreshed features and improvements that do not make them look obviously treated. Roxana philosophy fits naturally with that shift. Her focus is on enhancing natural beauty rather than pursuing a standardised look. The clinic describes its approach around personalised, results-driven care and natural-looking outcomes. That also explains why the consultation is so important to the Roxana model. The desired result can be very different from one person to another, even when they arrive asking about the same treatment.