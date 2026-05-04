Another Royal Baby: Princess Eugenie Pregnant With Her and Jack Brooksbank's Third Child

May 4 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are going to be parents-of-three!

Ex-Prince Andrew received at least one round of good news this year, as his daughter Princess Eugenie is pregnant with baby No. 3.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter is welcoming her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, the 36-year-old shared via Instagram on Monday, May 4.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," Eugenie captioned the post — which featured the couple's two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, holding a sonogram.