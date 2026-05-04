or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Princess Eugenie
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Another Royal Baby: Princess Eugenie Pregnant With Her and Jack Brooksbank's Third Child

Composite photo of Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their sons.
Source: @princesseugenie/Instagram; MEGA

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are going to be parents-of-three!

Profile Image

May 4 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew received at least one round of good news this year, as his daughter Princess Eugenie is pregnant with baby No. 3.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter is welcoming her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, the 36-year-old shared via Instagram on Monday, May 4.

"Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," Eugenie captioned the post — which featured the couple's two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, holding a sonogram.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Princess Eugenie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2.
Source: @princesseugenie/Instagram

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share sons August, 5, and Ernest, 2.

Eugenie shared the news one day after celebrating her husband's 40th birthday with a series of sweet Instagram Stories.

It also marked the first time Eugenie posted to her Instagram feed since November 2025 amid her parents' recent scandal involving past ties to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.

More to come...

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.