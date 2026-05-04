Another Royal Baby: Princess Eugenie Pregnant With Her and Jack Brooksbank's Third Child
May 4 2026, Published 8:14 a.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew received at least one round of good news this year, as his daughter Princess Eugenie is pregnant with baby No. 3.
Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter is welcoming her third child with husband Jack Brooksbank, the 36-year-old shared via Instagram on Monday, May 4.
"Baby Brooksbank due 2026! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️👶🏻♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," Eugenie captioned the post — which featured the couple's two sons, August, 5, and Ernest, 2, holding a sonogram.
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Eugenie shared the news one day after celebrating her husband's 40th birthday with a series of sweet Instagram Stories.
It also marked the first time Eugenie posted to her Instagram feed since November 2025 amid her parents' recent scandal involving past ties to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
More to come...