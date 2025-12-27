or
Royal Family Urged to 'Open Their Books on Their Astonishing Riches' to Avoid Being Shamed for Being 'Disgustingly Greedy'

The royal family is being pushed to be candid about their wealth after a documentary aired, a source claims.

Dec. 27 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

OK! can reveal King Charles and Prince William are facing growing calls to publish full details of the royal family's private wealth after critics accused them of operating in "secrecy and entitlement" while ordinary Brits face economic hardship.

Campaigners and high-profile officials tell us the monarchy must bring transparency to its finances – or risk being branded "disgustingly greedy" amid fresh scrutiny of their multimillion-dollar income from private estates and taxpayer funds.

The debate has intensified after a BBC documentary, What's the Monarchy For?, presented by veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby, examined how royal fortunes have grown with limited oversight.

One royal biographer said: "The program laid bare just how enormous the royal family's wealth has become. It's a damning reflection of how little real oversight or transparency exists at the top."

The comments reflect mounting pressure on the palace after revelations that royal household costs have nearly doubled in a decade, rising from about $38 million in 2012 to roughly $91 million this year.

According to palace accounts, Charles, 77, and William, 43, each receive tens of millions annually in revenue from the ancient Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall.

According to palace accounts, Charles, 77, and William, 43, each receive tens of millions annually in revenue from the ancient Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall – estates collectively valued at more than $1.9 billion.

In addition, their official funding, tied to Crown Estate profits, rises automatically each year. Critics say the funding arrangement functions, in the words of one Treasury insider, as "a mechanism that only ever allows the money to go up, never down."

A senior government adviser familiar with royal finances said: "If any politician accepted this level of public funding alongside huge private wealth, there would be uproar."

The royals are being called out for being 'out of touch,' claims a source.

"For the Palace to withhold full accounts while people struggle to pay bills feels completely out of touch. The royals need to fully open their books on what their astonishingly diverse riches are now to avoid being seen as disgustingly greedy. But it's very unlikely to happen as secrecy is at the heart of how the royal family operates as a business," they added.

Some insiders acknowledge both Charles and William risk reputational damage if they remain silent. "People are struggling more than ever financially," said a former royal aide. "If the monarchy wants to keep the public's respect, it has to be transparent about its money – otherwise many will see it as sheer greed."

Dimbleby's documentary also revisited the monarchy's untaxed revenues and revealed how royal exemptions from some 160 laws, including financial-disclosure rules, shield assets from public scrutiny. The arrangements, partly shaped during George Osborne's tenure as Britain's chancellor, guarantee funding for the royal family can rise but never fall.

Historians note the contrast between royal privilege and historic resistance to accountability. "King George VI once managed to convince the government the royal family couldn't afford income tax, and that decision shaped royal finances for generations," said one constitutional expert. "In today's world, that level of secrecy simply doesn't hold up."

Public resentment over royal spending has surfaced repeatedly, from outrage over the $43 million restoration of Windsor Castle in 1992 to renewed debate about the vast royal art and jewelry collections, together worth more than $800 million.

Campaigners now argue the only solution is openness. "No one's saying the King shouldn't fulfill his role," said one transparency advocate. "But people deserve to know where the money comes from. If the royals keep their finances hidden, they'll be seen for greed, not service."

