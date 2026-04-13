Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault and 'Psychological Manipulation,' Files Police Report Over Alleged Incident

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Ruby Rose shared a shocking story, accusing Katy Perry of once "sexually assaulting" her in Melbourne, Australia, more than a decade ago. The allegations came about after the singer's appearance at Coachella 2026 went viral, as Rose dismissed Perry's popularity and shared graphic details about the alleged encounter, which happened in Rose's "early 20s."

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Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault

Source: mega Ruby Rose claimed she 'threw up' on Katy Perry after the alleged incident.

The Orange Is the New Black alum continued, "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her." "I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," the actress, 40, explained on Sunday, April 12, via Instagram's Threads. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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Source: mega The actress accused the pop star of 'psychological manipulation.'

"She is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing," Rose shared, possibly referring to the 41-year-old's hit "I Kissed a Girl." "The psychological manipulation was strong with that one," she declared. Though Rose never filed a report over the incident when it happened, she revealed her plans to do so.

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The Actress Was 'Wounded' by the Experience

Source: mega Ruby Rose filed a police report over the situation even though it may be past the statute of limitations.

"Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated," the star revealed. "I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try. I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I’m prepared for, but I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready." "For years I have been too wounded and afraid to take the appropriate steps because I know the system seldom works," she added.

Ruby Rose Files Police Report Against Katy Perry

Source: mega Katy Perry has not responded to the allegations.