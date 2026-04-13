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Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault and 'Psychological Manipulation,' Files Police Report Over Alleged Incident

Split photo of Ruby Rose and Katy Perry
Source: mega

Ruby Rose said she kept the incident a 'secret' because Katy Perry helped her get a U.S. visa.

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April 13 2026, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

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Ruby Rose shared a shocking story, accusing Katy Perry of once "sexually assaulting" her in Melbourne, Australia, more than a decade ago.

The allegations came about after the singer's appearance at Coachella 2026 went viral, as Rose dismissed Perry's popularity and shared graphic details about the alleged encounter, which happened in Rose's "early 20s."

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Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual Assault

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Photo of Ruby Rose claimed she 'threw up' on Katy Perry after the alleged incident.
Source: mega

Ruby Rose claimed she 'threw up' on Katy Perry after the alleged incident.

The Orange Is the New Black alum continued, "She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend's lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

"I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," the actress, 40, explained on Sunday, April 12, via Instagram's Threads. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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Photo of The actress accused the pop star of 'psychological manipulation.'
Source: mega

The actress accused the pop star of 'psychological manipulation.'

"She is more than welcome to sue me (she won’t, because it happened, I have photos and it was literally in public and witnessed by multiple people). Plus there is so much more that happened in the years leading up to her silly song she won’t want me discussing," Rose shared, possibly referring to the 41-year-old's hit "I Kissed a Girl."

"The psychological manipulation was strong with that one," she declared.

Though Rose never filed a report over the incident when it happened, she revealed her plans to do so.

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The Actress Was 'Wounded' by the Experience

Photo of Ruby Rose filed a police report over the situation even though it may be past the statute of limitations.
Source: mega

Ruby Rose filed a police report over the situation even though it may be past the statute of limitations.

"Today I will be walking into a police station to see if any of my experiences can be investigated," the star revealed. "I imagine they are past their statute of limitations, but all the more reason to try. I have a long list, it will probably take more out of me than I’m prepared for, but I will come back here to update others on the process, as soon as I am ready."

"For years I have been too wounded and afraid to take the appropriate steps because I know the system seldom works," she added.

Ruby Rose Files Police Report Against Katy Perry

Photo of Katy Perry has not responded to the allegations.
Source: mega

Katy Perry has not responded to the allegations.

Hours later, she confirmed she filed the report.

The actress admitted she gave names of people "that hold much more power than me and frankly, freak me out. I feel very relieved so far but have no expectations."

"I do however want to assure people that I am in no way suicidal, if you know what I mean. Nor do I take drugs, or have any health conditions," she added, hinting the people she named could try and get revenge on her.

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