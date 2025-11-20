Rumer Willis Breaks Down Over How Hard 'Being a Single Mom Is' in Tearful Video
Nov. 20 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Rumer Willis opened up about the challenges of being a solo mom while keeping a smile on her face.
“Just had a good cry in the woods … some days being a single mom is hard,” Willis, 37, captioned a tear-filled video posted to her Instagram Stories. “She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be.”
Rumer Willis Shared Tearful Video
In the video, the House Bunny star, makeup-free with her blonde hair in a messy bun, took a walk on a cloudy day, wiped away tears before flashing the camera a smiling thumbs up.
While Willis didn’t share any other details, the video was followed by a reposted quote that read, “I will succeed because I am insane.”
Rumer Willis Said 'Being a Single Mother Is Hard'
The video comes one year after Willis, the eldest daughter of A-list exes Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, confirmed her split from boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas in August 2024 during an "Ask Me Anything (AMA) Uncensored" session shared on her Instagram Stories.
"Are you and Derek still a couple?" one social media user asked.
Rumer Willis Confirmed Split in August 2024
"Nope I am single momming it and co-parenting. I'm so grateful for Lou,” she replied, referring to their daughter Louette Isley Thomas Willis, who was born in April 2023. “She is the best thing in my life and I’m forever grateful I was able to have the time in that relationship for her to come into my life.”
Although it’s unclear when Rumer and Derek sparked their relationship, the former couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together in December 2022. The baby marked the first grandchild for Rumer’s parents, Bruce, 70, and Demi, 63.
Rumer Willis Opened Up About Bond Between Daughter and Dad
In May, Rumer opened up about the “bond” between her daughter and the Die Hard actor despite his 2022 frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.
"Even with my dad, given the challenges that he's dealing with, whenever we go over there to visit, his face just lights up and he gets so excited and is so sweet with her," she told a news outlet about her father and daughter. "My family is so incredible with her. I feel so lucky, and she's so lucky. I mean, they are obsessed with her."