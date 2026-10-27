Russell Brand Had an 'Insane Sexual Appetite' and Was 'Depressed' After Encounters, Says Ex-Personal Assistant

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Russell Brand's former personal assistant told the court in a statement that the British comedian had an "insane sexual appetite" but "never seemed happy after s--." Helen Berger, who worked as Brand's personal assistant in the 2000s, said in a statement read into the record at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, October 26, that she witnessed Brand "treat women poorly."

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Berger Said Brand Was 'Sleeping With People Day and Night'

Source: MEGA Helen Berger said Brand 'was like a peacock' because 'women would always approach him.'

"He had an insane sexual appetite and was sleeping with people day and night," Berger explained in her statement. "He never seemed happy after s--, more so depressed." According to Berger, Brand used MySpace to find women for s--. "At his house, women often came over, and it was clear they were there for s--," she stated. Berger also claimed Brand would become "antsy" when they were working under deadlines, and she said he once joked, "May I go and have s-- now?" She said she once found a female celebrity asleep in Brand's bed while he was walking around his house half-dressed. She described Brand as being "like a peacock" because "women would always approach him."

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She Recalled an Interview Brand Did in His Underwear

Source: MEGA Berger recalled Brand interviewing Sadie Frost in his underwear and an open robe.

"When I went to Russell's flat he was always in his underwear, he loved walking around in his underwear with no shirt on," Berger said. She recalled that Brand interviewed actress Sadie Frost while he was wearing only his underwear and a wide open robe. "He did the whole interview in his underwear, no shirt, and an open robe," Berger said. Berger stated that Brand asked her to get phone numbers from female fans for him, and that at one point, she had to stop Brand's mother and girlfriend from walking in on him while he was having s-- in his dressing room, according to UPI. "I always had to manage my emotions around him," she said.

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Nine Months in, She Quit Because She Was 'Sick of Him'

Source: MEGA She said she quit after about nine months because she was 'sick of him.'

Berger stated she left her position after roughly nine months because she was "sick of him" and burned out. "Though I've worked with a lot of celebrities before and seen a lot of people normalizing bad behavior, this was on another level," she said. "Normalizing and dismissing Russell's behaviour made me think, 'this is just the way it is here.'" She also stated that she "never witnessed Russell Brand doing anything against the law or didn't have anyone disclose anything like that," according to Deadline. The statement was presented during the third week of the trial.

Brand Has Pleaded Not Guilty to All Charges

Source: MEGA Brand has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges against him.