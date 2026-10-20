Russell Brand Said 'We Should Swap Numbers Now' After Assaulting Woman in Toilet at Soho Party, Court Says
Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET
Russell Brand, who is on trial for r--- at London's Southwark Crown Court, allegedly asked a woman accusing him of sexual assault to exchange phone numbers with him after the alleged attack. The woman was in shock after the alleged attack in a public restroom at a Soho bar, according to a police interview recording that was played in court this week.
The 51-year-old comedian has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Woman Said She Met Brand at a Birthday Party
The woman stated that, as an employee of MTV at the time and in her 20s, she felt very positive about meeting Brand at a friend's birthday party at Nordic Bar in Soho in the summer of 2004. The woman reported to police that approximately one minute into their conversation, he grabbed her b----- without any warning.
The woman reported that when he grabbed her, Brand had a "weird maniacal grin" on his face "like a clown." She claims that after he grabbed her arm and pulled her into the bar's toilets, he forced her to perform a s-- act while saying, "Come on, don't be a spoilsport."
She Said Brand Acted as If 'Nothing Had Happened'
The woman stated that immediately after leaving the cubicle, Brand acted as if nothing at all had occurred. "I remember this really, really clearly, he turned to me and went, 'Oh, I guess we should swap numbers now,' like it was just all normal, like he hadn't just forced me to do that," she said.
She told the police she was in shock and walked around the bar looking for a friend. She was then ushered into a car with Brand, which she believes was rented by the producer of Big Brother, Endemol. Years later, after seeing a social media post regarding a documentary on Brand, she contacted law enforcement.
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Brand's Lawyer Challenged Her Account
Brand's lawyer, Ian Winter, suggested to the jury through his cross-examination of the woman that she willingly went into the toilet area with Brand and enjoyed meeting him. However, she rejected this, telling the court she was not charmed in the slightest, according to a report.
As the recording was being played in court, Laura Gallacher, Brand's wife, watched from the public gallery. Brand has said any sexual contact, if it happened, would have been consensual.
Seven Charges Involve Six Women
The woman is among six women who have filed complaints against Brand. He faces a total of seven charges, which include three counts of r---, three counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault. The alleged offenses span a 10-year time frame from 1999 to 2009, according to a report.
Last week, prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones explained the details of these allegations at the beginning of the trial, which could run around six weeks. Brand, whose career as a stand-up comedian, television host, and actor in movies such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek catapulted him into the spotlight, denies each of the allegations made against him.