TRUE CRIME NEWS Russell Brand Said 'We Should Swap Numbers Now' After Assaulting Woman in Toilet at Soho Party, Court Says Source: MEGA Russell Brand is on trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. Brittany Vincent Oct. 20 2026, Published 7:10 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Russell Brand, who is on trial for r--- at London's Southwark Crown Court, allegedly asked a woman accusing him of sexual assault to exchange phone numbers with him after the alleged attack. The woman was in shock after the alleged attack in a public restroom at a Soho bar, according to a police interview recording that was played in court this week. The 51-year-old comedian has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Article continues below advertisement

The Woman Said She Met Brand at a Birthday Party

Source: MEGA The woman told police she met Brand at a birthday party at Nordic Bar in Soho in 2004.

The woman stated that, as an employee of MTV at the time and in her 20s, she felt very positive about meeting Brand at a friend's birthday party at Nordic Bar in Soho in the summer of 2004. The woman reported to police that approximately one minute into their conversation, he grabbed her b----- without any warning. The woman reported that when he grabbed her, Brand had a "weird maniacal grin" on his face "like a clown." She claims that after he grabbed her arm and pulled her into the bar's toilets, he forced her to perform a s-- act while saying, "Come on, don't be a spoilsport."

Article continues below advertisement

She Said Brand Acted as If 'Nothing Had Happened'

Source: MEGA Brand's lawyer, Ian Winter, suggested the woman was excited and charmed to meet Brand, which she denied.

The woman stated that immediately after leaving the cubicle, Brand acted as if nothing at all had occurred. "I remember this really, really clearly, he turned to me and went, 'Oh, I guess we should swap numbers now,' like it was just all normal, like he hadn't just forced me to do that," she said. She told the police she was in shock and walked around the bar looking for a friend. She was then ushered into a car with Brand, which she believes was rented by the producer of Big Brother, Endemol. Years later, after seeing a social media post regarding a documentary on Brand, she contacted law enforcement.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Brand's Lawyer Challenged Her Account

Source: MEGA Laura Gallacher watched from the public gallery as the recording was played.

Brand's lawyer, Ian Winter, suggested to the jury through his cross-examination of the woman that she willingly went into the toilet area with Brand and enjoyed meeting him. However, she rejected this, telling the court she was not charmed in the slightest, according to a report. As the recording was being played in court, Laura Gallacher, Brand's wife, watched from the public gallery. Brand has said any sexual contact, if it happened, would have been consensual.

Seven Charges Involve Six Women

Source: MEGA Seven charges are at the center of the trial, and Brand has pleaded not guilty to all of them.