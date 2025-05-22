EXCLUSIVE Russell and Kailey Dickerson Reveal More Kids 'Will Be Coming Down the Line' Source: @kaileydickerson/instagram Russell and Kailey Dickerson reveal to OK! that they want to have more kids.

Russell and Kailey Dickerson are each other's biggest fans — and it shows! Though the singer, 38, has been on the road for nearly a decade, he always manages to make time for his wife.

Source: @russelldickerson/instagram The duo share two kids.

"It's all logistics, really. We had our own family bus, so we brought the boys out on the road. We call it combine and conquer," the "Yours" singer, who shares sons Remington and Radford with Kailey, exclusively tells OK! of keeping their brood together while talking about HERSHEY’S new droolworthy product, dropping this summer that’s perfect for making the ultimate s’more. "Now I am just bringing my band over to my bus, but Kailey has still been coming out. We come home as a united front and get to really spend intentional time with our boys. Phones off, no emails, no nothing. We go to the zoo, get ice cream or something." "We're finding ways to make it work. His tour schedule is much more manageable this year than any other year, so it's not too crazy to pop in and out," the mom-of-two adds.

Source: @kaileydickerson/instagram The pair will likely try for more kids in the future.

The parents also note that going from no kids to one was harder because their "whole life changed."

"It's still hard because with one, when they go down for a nap, you're golden. But with two, if one is napping, the other one isn't. It's always a whirlwind!" she quips, adding that since she has five older brothers, more kids will be "coming down the line."

Source: @russelldickerson/instagram Russell Dickerson tries to make romantic gestures in their relationship.

"I feel like we're in the early stages of this family!" the country star quips. Though their life is hectic, Russell still makes time for his lady. "We had a coffee date recently, and he put flowers outside next to the hot tub, made me coffee and we had a cute little date set up," Kailey says. "It was really sweet."

Source: @kaileydickerson/instagram The duo love to connect over a good 'staycation.'

When the two get a minute to connect, they love enjoying a "good staycation." "Even if it's just a dinner or a nice sleep, it can change a marriage," Russell jokes. "We just love having a good conversation. That's all we need. We also watch the sun go down and it's just quiet. We live on a hill, and I think it's the best view in Tennessee. When I come home from a meeting or writing, I am like, 'I have to see the sunset.'"

It's also been especially sweet for Kailey to see her husband's career take off over the years. "I graduated and hit the road immediately — this was still two years before we ever got married, and I was chasing down this dream. I was determined to make it happen. It wasn't until we got married and I wrote 'Yours' six months after we got married. In that moment, I was like, 'Oh, this is a song.' It was that ah-ha moment. I knew that song was it. My first EP came out and I had three No. 3's off that little guy. We got married and then it was off to the races," he recalls.

Source: The Hershey Company Kailey Dickerson said her husband hasn't changed since getting more famous.

"I can't really describe it but my heart swells every single because because I was there when absolutely no one was there," Kailey says. "It was so heartbreaking at the time because we spent 12 hours in a van going somewhere for there to be no one there — and now to be on the other side of that is so fun and rewarding. The fact that we stood in valleys together makes climbing the mountain means so much more. It's so special and sweet because we'll run into old friends and they're like, 'Wow, he really hasn't changed.' That's one of my proudest things about him — it doesn't matter if one person is there, he'll still be swinging from the rafters."

Now, the dad-of-two is back on tour this summer. "This feels like the beginning — just way bigger!" he says. "I have this giddy beginning feeling again. 'Yours' came out eight years ago and so to still have that feeling eight years later is amazing. It's fun! I put out 'Happen to Me,' we released a TikTok and now there's a little dance out there! It's so fun to have this connection with so many people." "I'm so grateful," he adds.

When he's not on the road, the duo, who got married in 2013, are excited to partner with HERSHEY’S to discuss their Milk Chocolate with Caramel bars. "We're honored to even be considered! It's the perfect collab between the two. We have this huge fire pit at our house, and it's our safe haven. We always have our neighbors over and around the fire. Now raising two boys, s'mores are an absolute must," the performer says. "When this partnership came along, we were all in!"

Source: The Hershey Company The foursome love Hershey's!

