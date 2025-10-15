Ruth Sack, Head of Design and Marketing at Streets Ahead, Says She Feels 'Proud' When Celebrities Wear the Brand: 'Rewarding'

Article continues below advertisement

Streets Ahead's mission has "always been to make timeless pieces that people can wear for years," Ruth Sack, Head of Design and Marketing at the company exclusively tells OK! — and it still remains true to this day. "Everything we do is about quality, craftsmanship and attention to detail. We source all of our leather and hardware from Italy, and every piece is made by hand in California. I like to say we’re creating luxury that’s meant to be lived in, not just looked at," she shares. "Our message is about effortless confidence and lasting style. We design for people who appreciate craftsmanship and individuality. Our customer knows what they like, they’re not chasing trends, and they care about where things come from. Whether it’s someone in the fashion industry or someone who just loves beautiful accessories, they all share a love for pieces that feel personal and timeless."

Source: Streets Ahead Streets Ahead pays 'attention to detail,' Ruth Sack says.

The company's owner and founder, David Sack, created Streets Ahead in 1982, "introducing his unique perspective on style and his passion for original hand-crafted accessories to the American market," the website explains. "He came here with a love for leatherwork and design and built the brand completely from scratch. My mom, Michelle, joined him soon after and grew the sales side. I basically grew up at the factory, surrounded by creativity. Now I get to work alongside them and bring a new generation’s perspective into the brand, which feels really special," Ruth adds.

Source: Streets Ahead Celebrities love the brand, including Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney.

Now, celebrities, including Hailey Bieber and Sydney Sweeney, adore the brand, which is still "surreal" for Ruth to wrap her head around. "It's a proud moment," she gushes. "My dad and I still get just as excited as we did the first time. It’s really rewarding knowing our work connects with people at that level. When I saw one of our belts on Beyoncé, that was a full-circle moment for me and my dad. I’ll never forget that feeling." "It’s amazing. We’ve evolved so much in the last few years, especially with the new direction in design and digital, but what I love is that the heart of the brand has stayed the same. We still make everything by hand in Los Angeles with the same care and integrity that my parents started with," she continues.

Source: Streets Ahead Ruth Sack watched her dad run Streets Ahead — and now she is the head of design and marketing.

As for what the future looks like, Ruth wants to "keep growing while staying true to who we are." "Expanding into handbags has been such an exciting step, and I’d love to build on that even more. I see us evolving into a full leather accessories brand with the same attention to craftsmanship that’s defined us from the beginning," she says. "I’d love to explore more collaborations. Working with other designers or artists feels really inspiring to me. I also want to bring more storytelling to our collections, showing people what goes into each piece and the artistry behind it."

Seeing the revenue go up and the company go on to be successful "feels incredible" for Ruth and her family. "This brand has been part of my life forever, so watching it grow and seeing new people discover us means a lot. I feel lucky to be carrying it forward and building on what my parents created," she states. "It’s definitely rewarding because it reflects the effort our whole team puts in every day. We’ve never taken shortcuts or chased fast fashion. We’ve always focused on quality, and it’s nice to see that it resonates with customers who value the same thing. I always believed in what we were doing, but seeing it at this level still feels exciting. Every time I see someone tag us or spot one of our pieces out in the world, it’s a little reminder of how far we’ve come."

Source: Streets Ahead The brand makes 'everything locally and ethically,' Ruth says.