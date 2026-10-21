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Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse Calls Cops on Miami Black Dad After He Refused to Finish the Meal. His 4 Kids Watched It All: 'We Caught Them Mid-Act'

Split photo of Ruth’s Chris Steak House and Miami black dad
Source: @RUTHSCHRIS/INSTAGRAM ; @JUNYA90SJUNYA/INSTAGRAM

Ruth's Chris Steak House called the cops on a Miami black dad after a Father’s Day dinner ended in a dispute over a food charge.

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Oct. 21 2026, Updated 5:51 a.m. ET

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A Miami father’s Father’s Day dinner at Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse took an awkward turn when he disputed a charge for food he said staffers threw away.

The father claimed the restaurant called police over the disagreement while his four children watched.

In a video shared on Instagram by Atlanta Black Star, the father, Junior (@junya90sjunya), described the incident at the Myrtle Beach location. He said the family had returned an appetizer because it was not prepared as ordered before ordering another one.

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Junior Says Staff Threw Away His Family’s Food

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Image of Junior claimed restaurant staff discarded an untouched appetizer while packing his family’s leftovers.
Source: @JUNYA90SJUNYA/INSTAGRAM

Junior claimed restaurant staff discarded an untouched appetizer while packing his family’s leftovers.

However, he alleged that staff threw away the second appetizer while packing up the family’s leftovers.

Junior said he noticed the issue when the family asked for their remaining food to be packed to take home. He recalled seeing staff discard the untouched appetizer.

"We caught them mid-act," he said.

The disagreement continued when Junior noticed the appetizer was still included on the bill. He said he questioned the charge, but the restaurant’s general manager, identified as Erin, called police.

Junior claimed his family had regularly visited the restaurant at least three times a month. He also alleged that the manager wanted them removed from the establishment.

"They was tired of me coming up in there with all my kids," he alleged.

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Father Questions Manager About Police Call

Image of Junior questioned general manager Erin after restaurant staff allegedly called police over the disputed bill.
Source: UNSPLASH

Junior questioned general manager Erin after restaurant staff allegedly called police over the disputed bill.

In the Instagram video, Junior confronted Erin about the decision to involve law enforcement.

"Is it because we're Black, Ma'am?" he asked.

The manager shook her head no, according to the video. Junior also claimed Erin told responding officers that his family had been involved in an earlier incident at the restaurant.

"I asked her. I said, 'What happened last time?' She couldn't even say," he recalled.

Junior also questioned why the manager had referred to an earlier incident without providing details.

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Junior Claims Police Agreed With Him

Image of Junior claimed police agreed he should not have to pay for the appetizer that staff allegedly threw away.
Source: UNSPLASH

Junior claimed police agreed he should not have to pay for the appetizer that staff allegedly threw away.

According to Junior, the responding officers agreed that he should not have to pay for the appetizer staff allegedly discarded. However, he claimed the restaurant subsequently banned him and his family from returning indefinitely.

The father questioned whether the situation would have unfolded differently if he had been white.

"If I was a white guy coming here with his four kids or whatever whatnot, she wouldn't trip," Junior argued.

Image of online viewers debated whether the restaurant should have removed the disputed charge or whether Junior still needed to pay the bill.
Source: UNSPLASH

Online viewers debated whether the restaurant should have removed the disputed charge or whether Junior still needed to pay the bill.

Junior said he wanted the restaurant to take action against Erin. The Myrtle Beach location is privately owned.

The dispute sparked debate online, with some viewers arguing that the restaurant should have corrected the charge and others saying customers should still pay their bills.

For Junior, the disagreement left his family facing an indefinite ban from a restaurant they had regularly visited.

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