Kim Kardashian's Legal Drama 'All's Fair': Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Kim Kardashian is back in her acting era in Ryan Murphy's star-studded legal drama series 'All's Fair.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 8 2025, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

What Is 'All's Fair' About?

Kim Kardashian is in the cast of 'All's Fair.'

Ryan Murphy's all-star legal drama All's Fair is about to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The latest creation from the award-winning director and producer was first announced in December 2023, marking Murphy's first series after signing a deal with Disney.

According to its official synopsis, All's Fair follows "a team of female divorce attorneys" who "leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice."

It adds, "Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game — they change it."

Kim Kardashian was the first star announced for the cast.

"This show started with Dana Walden, as everything in my career has for the past 20 years," said Murphy. "It started because I said I really wanted to meet Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Dana facilitated a dinner and I did something I've never done in my career, which was I brought a reality pitch."

"I finished my pitch, and I was sort of nervous. Kris said 'That was really good, sweetie, but you should write a role for Kim'. A scripted role,'" Murphy quoted the momager.

When the filmmaker and Jenner "marched into Hulu" to pitch the idea of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum playing a divorce attorney, the executives reportedly said "yes" immediately.

Who Is in the Cast of 'All's Fair'?

Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' features a star-studded cast.

In the months after the project was greenlit, All's Fair welcomed more stars to its cast list, including Glenn Close, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash-Betts and Matthew Noszka.

What Is Kim Kardashian's Role?

Kim Kardashian previously has had recurring and voice roles.

Kim plays Allura Grant, a divorce lawyer running her own all-female law firm while navigating her own painful divorce.

Speaking about her character, the KKW Beauty mogul shared, "Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three, and her dad was my mom's attorney during her divorce with my dad. So she has 40 years of stories, and I felt like I drew inspiration from seeing what a bad-a-- woman she's been."

Is There a Trailer for 'All's Fair'?

Hulu shared sneak peeks on its YouTube channel.

Before the premiere of All's Fair, Hulu released the official teaser and trailer on its YouTube channel.

When Will 'All's Fair' Be Released?

'All's Fair' will hit the streaming platform in November.

All's Fair premieres on Hulu on November 4.

