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Ryan Murphy Reveals He Finished a New Script for Potential 'Glee' Revival: 'Nobody's Read It'

Split of 'Glee' and Ryan Murphy.
Source: TV PROMOS/YOUTUBE; JOHN FYCKE/ADMEDIA / MEGA

Ryan Murphy wrote a new 'Glee' script.

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 9:09 a.m. ET

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Gleeks: try not to freak out, but Ryan Murphy revealed he wrote a new Glee script.

The admission comes after he previously hinted in an interview that the time might be right to bring the show back.

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Ryan Murphy Wrote a 'Glee' Script

image of Ryan Murphy has a script for a potential 'Glee' reboot.
Source: @LEAMICHELE/INSTAGRAM

Ryan Murphy has a script for a potential 'Glee' reboot.

Speaking at the American Horror Story Season 13 premiere, the legendary TV creator gave fans a whole lot of new hope for a 2020s version of Glee when he was asked about the possibility of a reboot.

"Well, funny you asked, because I just finished the script an hour ago. So yeah, we have a script. Brad and Ian and I, who wrote all the first two seasons, have written something," he said, referring to Brad Falchuk (Gwyneth Paltrow's husband) and Ian Brennan.

"I mean, I vowed to myself that I wanted to write a couple of them to see what people think, particularly the cast, because we were very close when we were making it," Murphy added. "But I don't know, do you think we should make it? I don't know."

Obviously, the reporter encouraged the TV writer to go ahead with the project.

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The Original Cast Is on Board

image of The original cast likes the idea.
Source: MEGA

The original cast likes the idea.

Murphy shared that he has already spoken to a whole bunch of the original cast members, and they're all really excited about the potential this could have.

"I've been in touch with around ten of the original cast members," he revealed. "It's very sweet when they've all — they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea. Nobody's read it, so I don't know, we'll see."

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What Ryan Murphy Has Said About a Reboot

Photo of Ryan Murpjy has spoken about a reboot before.
Source: TV PROMOS/YOUTUBE

Ryan Murpjy has spoken about a reboot before.

The Nip/Tuck creator previously hinted that he was thinking about bringing Glee back.

"That show is interesting because it’s come back around. So many young people now watch it. And I’m like, 'Maybe we should revisit that show,'" he told People in July. "My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, 'Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.' So yeah, I love that show and I loved what it became and what it meant to so many people."

The Original Show Was a Smash Hit

image of 'Glee' ran between 2009 and 2015.
Source: @LEAMICHELE/INSTAGRAM

'Glee' ran between 2009 and 2015.

Glee ran for six seasons between 2009 and 2015. It starred Lea Michele, Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, Dianna Agron, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch and more. Tragically, Rivera and Monteith have since passed away.

The series remains a fan-favorite to this day, and won six Emmys out of a whopping 40 nominations while it was on the air.

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