Ryan Reynolds Admits He and Wife Blake Lively's 4 Kids Are 'Spawns of Satan': 'It's a Worry'

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds is keeping it real about parenting, admitting that his four kids, whom he shares with his wife, Blake Lively, can be little devils. The Deadpool actor, 49, discussed how adopting “soft parenting” techniques with his four children – James, 10, Inez, 9, Betty, 6, and Olin, 2 – helped them “feel safe,” while addressing the audience at The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Summit in New York City on Tuesday, November 18.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds Referred to His Kids As 'Spawns of Satan'

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds shares four children with Blake Lively.

“I think my kids feel safe,” Reynolds jokingly told the crowd. “Are they still, like, spawns of Satan? Yes. Am I calling myself the Satan this moment? Yes. But they are. They are.” The conversation began when the Bullet Train star was asked if he believed the “drive” and “resilience” he learned during his childhood would be passed down to his offspring.

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively 'Soft Parent'

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds revealed his parenting techniques are different compared to how he was brought up.

“I don't know. It's a worry, you know: ‘God I'm not f------ them up enough?’” he jokingly replied, before explaining the methods he uses with his kids. "There's not a lot of yelling or punishments or anything like that,” the actor shared, adding, “But I'll tell you something. I don't think … I really don't believe that you have to be screwed up, f----- up, to make good stuff.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ryan Reynolds Tries to Make His Children 'Feel Safe'

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds said it is important for his children to 'feel safe.'

Reynolds clarified that “soft parenting” provides an environment where children “feel safe,” which, in terms, translates to better decision making. “[Having] those challenges when you're younger, really taught people how to get themselves to a place of safety,” he said of his childhood experience, explaining that it makes you feel like you’ve “earned it.” “But if you're just in a place of safety, you make great decisions,” he continued. “You really kind of work from a place that isn't fight or flight. You actually get to be thoughtful, and you get to think about everybody in the room.”

Ryan Reynolds Said Parents Today Are 'Different'

Source: MEGA Ryan Reynolds said his parents' approach left him unable to 'process' things he felt.