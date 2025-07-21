Ryan Seacrest Tears Up Detailing His Dad's 'Difficult' Yearslong Battle With Cancer: 'I Know He's Going to Get Through This'

Ryan Seacrest got emotional on the Monday, July 21, installment of his radio show, as he detailed his father Gary Seacrest's secret health battles.

The TV star revealed his dad, "who's about 80 years old," was "diagnosed with prostate cancer years ago and started his treatment," but he "hasn't gotten better."

"It got worse and it spread. It didn’t go well for him," Ryan shared, explaining he chose now to inform his fans since his dad just suffered another bump in the road.