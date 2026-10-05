NEWS Ryan Seacrest Fans React to the Shocking Way He Eats His Pizza — Here’s What They Said Source: MEGA; @RYANSEACREST/ INSTAGRAM Ryan Seacrest sparked a lighthearted online conversation after publishing an Instagram photo revealing a plate of stacked crusts. Joshua Sila Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:44 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ryan Seacrest sparked a debate about pizza etiquette after sharing photos from a family pizza party, with fans quickly zeroing in on what was left on his plate. "Summer might be over, but pizza is forever. Delicious summer memories right here," the Wheel of Fortune host captioned an Instagram post on September 27.

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A Crusty Detail Stood Out

Source: @RYANSEACREST/ INSTAGRAM Ryan Seacrest snapped playful faces with his niece Flora during the meal.

The photos showed Seacrest enjoying a casual pizza party with his niece, Flora. The two pulled funny faces at the table while waiting for their pizzas to bake. A bottle of wine sat beside the food as someone off-camera praised the freshly baked pies. But one detail in the final image caught the eye: a plate stacked high with leftover pizza crusts. Seacrest did not clarify who had left them behind, setting up the question that caught fans' attention.

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'Crust Is the Best Part!'

Source: @RYANSEACREST/ INSTAGRAM Followers flooded the comments section to criticize the waste.

The crusts quickly became the focus of the comments section, with several followers insisting they savor them. "But the crust is the BEST PART!! (dipped in ranch dressing!!)," one fan commented. "The crust is the best part…. I'll take it," another wrote, adding a laughing emoji. A third agreed, saying, "The crust is my favorite part. The pizza looks amazing."

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They Praised His Pizza-Making Skills

Source: @RYANSEACREST/ INSTAGRAM Other commentators ignored the left-behind edges entirely, choosing instead to commend Ryan Seacrest's cooking skills.

The crust debate was not the only reaction to Seacrest's pizza party. Other followers were more interested in the pies themselves, with several praising his apparent pizza-making skills and his time with Flora. "Invite me over Ryan!!! Look delicious. !" one follower wrote, while another commented, "Looks amazingly good !" "🍕 An Uncle that can make pizza is the best kind," another fan shared, adding a personal memory: "My late Uncle Angelo owned a pizzeria. Loved all of his food." Others focused on Seacrest's relationship with his niece. "Coolest uncle ever! Sweet Flora is such a cutie! 😍," one follower wrote Another wrote, "Can you be my funcle please!? 😍😍😍😍😍love you Ryan!!!"

The 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Loves His 'Funcle' Role

Source: MEGA Ryan Seacrest previously revealed that Flora gifted him a proud 'Funcle' sweatshirt.