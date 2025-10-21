Co-Founder and CEO of S'Able Labs Sabrina Elba Says Working With Her Husband Idris 'Pushes Me to Dream Bigger' as She Dishes on Their Skincare Brand's Newest Launch

Article continues below advertisement

For Sabrina Elba, Co-Founder and CEO of S'Able Labs, working with her husband, Idris Elba, is a breeze. “We’re constantly learning from each other about business, creativity and even ourselves. Idris is such a creative thinker and has this incredible ability to see the bigger picture. He pushes me to dream bigger," the businesswoman, whose company is expanding into color cosmetics for the first time with the debut of the Moringa Tinted Lip Salve in Sister Wife and Jollof, exclusively tells OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sabrinaelba/Instagram Sabrina Elba says her husband is a 'creative thinker.'

Article continues below advertisement

In new photos from the campaign, Sabrina, 36, can be seen topless alongside her actor hubby, 53. The duo created the brand in July 2022, three years after they got married. Now, the couple is excited about their latest venture: releasing new colors for fall. Jollof is a nod to the beloved West African dish and has a red-orange tint, while Sister Wife, a warm brown nude neutral, traces back to a viral moment last year when Sabrina shared a clip from Idris' Calvin Klein campaign with the caption, "Ladies and gentlemen ... our husband." The post sparked a frenzy online, with her followers later dubbing themselves "Sister Wives."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sabrinaelba/Instagram The pair have been married since 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s been so funny and honestly really heartwarming. I love that people connected with it in such a playful way, and I love that it’s become this fun symbol of community and shared admiration. I think it shows that people respond to honesty and that you can be lighthearted while still being intentional," she shares. Sabrina adds that expanding into color "felt like a natural step for us."

Article continues below advertisement

"At S’ABLE Labs, we’ve always focused on creating products that care for the skin first — so expanding into color was about doing it in a way that still honors that. It’s not just makeup; it’s skincare-led color that nourishes, protects, and celebrates every tone," she states. “When we first launched the Moringa Lip Salve earlier this year, it marked our first step into lip care, which is something I’d been passionate about creating from the start. Developing the tinted version felt like a natural evolution, bringing that same nourishment and care into something a bit more expressive.” “So much of what’s on the market focuses on instant payoff, but we wanted to create something that also supports long-term lip health. Our tints are powered by African botanicals and modern science with formulas that nourish as they enhance. It not only looks beautiful in the moment, but also strengthens, evens, and cares for the lips over time, all while feeling light, comfortable and effortless," she adds.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sabrinaelba/Instagram The businesswoman says S'ABLE Labs was 'born from a very personal place.'

Article continues below advertisement

S’ABLE Labs was "born from a very personal place" for the starlet. "I wanted to build something rooted in care that was inspired by our own heritage and the rituals we grew up with. African botanicals have such a deep history of healing and nourishment, and I wanted to share that with the world in a modern, accessible way. For me, it’s about honoring where we come from while creating something that connects people everywhere," she shares.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s been one of the most rewarding experiences and also one of the most humbling. Launching S’ABLE Labs has taught me so much about patience, community and purpose. Every product is personal, and every step is a reflection of the values we care about most: authenticity, inclusion and integrity. Seeing it resonate with people reminds me why we started, and create something that feels real," she continues of her success thus far.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: S'ABLE Labs Sabrina Elba's brand is all about 'self-care and inclusivity.'

Article continues below advertisement

Though the feedback "has been incredible," she is most touched when she hears about people connecting with their brand or their message of "self-care and inclusivity."