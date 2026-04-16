or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Sabrina Carpenter
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Backside in Cheeky Micro Shorts: Photos

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter
Source: MEGA; @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for another Coachella perfromance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 16 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter is feeling flirty in tiny shorts as she heads into the second weekend of her headlining Coachella set.

"Pit stop on my way to Sabrinawood for weekend 2," Carpenter, 26, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter Flaunted Her Backside in Micro Shorts

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sabrina Carpenter posed in denim micro shorts with the words 'Hollywood' plastered on her backside.
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter posed in denim micro shorts with the words 'Hollywood' plastered on her backside.

Carpenter brought the heat to the desert, posing in ultra-short denim micro shorts with "Hollywood" spelled out in gold cursive across the back, putting her curves on full display.

She completed the daring look with a lacy, baby yellow blouse and metallic gold knee-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Reacted to Sabrina Carpenter's Racy Look

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter coordinated the racy look with knee-high boots.
Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram

Sabrina Carpenter coordinated the racy look with knee-high boots.

"Sabrinawood is the place to be !!! I love you," one admirer praised the singer in the comments section, while another fan added, "Obsessed with you and these shorts!"

"OMG so ICONIC love it 🩷✨," a third added.

Others were less supportive, instead reviving criticism of how while on stage at Coachella, Carpenter shut down a fan's yodeling during her weekend one performance.

"My culture is not weird, Sabrina," one critic said. "I didn't appreciate that."

A second chimed in, writing, "At least we have a culture."

MORE ON:
Sabrina Carpenter

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter Had a Controversial Moment at Coachella

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter headlined the 2026 Coachella music festival.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the 2026 Coachella music festival.

She did have her supporters in the comments, who defended her by pointing out, "People are taking things out of context about Sabrina Carpenter and Arab culture, she never disrespected anyone and it's clear she meant no harm, not everything needs to be turned into hate or drama."

The moment unfolded on night one of the festival after Carpenter performed her hit single "Please Please Please," as when she sat down at the piano, an audience member suddenly let out a loud sound.

“I think I heard someone yodel,” the blonde beauty told her audience. “Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.”

Sabrina Carpenter Responded to Online Backlash

Photo of Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set for weekend one sparked backlash online.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set for weekend one sparked backlash online.

The concertgoer seemingly responded by yelling, "It's my culture."

“That’s your culture … is yodeling? Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird,” Carpenter asked before transitioning to her next song, "We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night."

The moment quickly went viral, with the vocalist apologizing the next day after online backlash.

“My apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly,” the pop star wrote Saturday via X. “My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. Could have handled it better!”

She continued, "Now i know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.