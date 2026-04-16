Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Backside in Cheeky Micro Shorts: Photos
April 16 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET
Sabrina Carpenter is feeling flirty in tiny shorts as she heads into the second weekend of her headlining Coachella set.
"Pit stop on my way to Sabrinawood for weekend 2," Carpenter, 26, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 15.
Sabrina Carpenter Flaunted Her Backside in Micro Shorts
Carpenter brought the heat to the desert, posing in ultra-short denim micro shorts with "Hollywood" spelled out in gold cursive across the back, putting her curves on full display.
She completed the daring look with a lacy, baby yellow blouse and metallic gold knee-high boots.
Fans Reacted to Sabrina Carpenter's Racy Look
"Sabrinawood is the place to be !!! I love you," one admirer praised the singer in the comments section, while another fan added, "Obsessed with you and these shorts!"
"OMG so ICONIC love it 🩷✨," a third added.
Others were less supportive, instead reviving criticism of how while on stage at Coachella, Carpenter shut down a fan's yodeling during her weekend one performance.
"My culture is not weird, Sabrina," one critic said. "I didn't appreciate that."
A second chimed in, writing, "At least we have a culture."
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Sabrina Carpenter Had a Controversial Moment at Coachella
She did have her supporters in the comments, who defended her by pointing out, "People are taking things out of context about Sabrina Carpenter and Arab culture, she never disrespected anyone and it's clear she meant no harm, not everything needs to be turned into hate or drama."
The moment unfolded on night one of the festival after Carpenter performed her hit single "Please Please Please," as when she sat down at the piano, an audience member suddenly let out a loud sound.
“I think I heard someone yodel,” the blonde beauty told her audience. “Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.”
Sabrina Carpenter Responded to Online Backlash
The concertgoer seemingly responded by yelling, "It's my culture."
“That’s your culture … is yodeling? Is this Burning Man? What’s going on? This is weird,” Carpenter asked before transitioning to her next song, "We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night."
The moment quickly went viral, with the vocalist apologizing the next day after online backlash.
“My apologies i didn’t see this person with my eyes and couldn’t hear clearly,” the pop star wrote Saturday via X. “My reaction was pure confusion, sarcasm and not ill intended. Could have handled it better!”
She continued, "Now i know what a Zaghrouta is! I welcome all cheers and yodels from here on out.”