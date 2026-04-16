Sabrina Carpenter Flaunts Her Backside in Cheeky Micro Shorts: Photos

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Sabrina Carpenter is feeling flirty in tiny shorts as she heads into the second weekend of her headlining Coachella set. "Pit stop on my way to Sabrinawood for weekend 2," Carpenter, 26, captioned a carousel of sultry photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, April 15.

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Sabrina Carpenter Flaunted Her Backside in Micro Shorts

Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter posed in denim micro shorts with the words 'Hollywood' plastered on her backside.

Carpenter brought the heat to the desert, posing in ultra-short denim micro shorts with "Hollywood" spelled out in gold cursive across the back, putting her curves on full display. She completed the daring look with a lacy, baby yellow blouse and metallic gold knee-high boots.

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Fans Reacted to Sabrina Carpenter's Racy Look

Source: @sabrinacarpenter/Instagram Sabrina Carpenter coordinated the racy look with knee-high boots.

"Sabrinawood is the place to be !!! I love you," one admirer praised the singer in the comments section, while another fan added, "Obsessed with you and these shorts!" "OMG so ICONIC love it 🩷✨," a third added. Others were less supportive, instead reviving criticism of how while on stage at Coachella, Carpenter shut down a fan's yodeling during her weekend one performance. "My culture is not weird, Sabrina," one critic said. "I didn't appreciate that." A second chimed in, writing, "At least we have a culture."

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Sabrina Carpenter Had a Controversial Moment at Coachella

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter headlined the 2026 Coachella music festival.

She did have her supporters in the comments, who defended her by pointing out, "People are taking things out of context about Sabrina Carpenter and Arab culture, she never disrespected anyone and it's clear she meant no harm, not everything needs to be turned into hate or drama." The moment unfolded on night one of the festival after Carpenter performed her hit single "Please Please Please," as when she sat down at the piano, an audience member suddenly let out a loud sound. “I think I heard someone yodel,” the blonde beauty told her audience. “Is that what you’re doing? I don’t like it.”

Sabrina Carpenter Responded to Online Backlash

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella set for weekend one sparked backlash online.