Sacha Baron Cohen Takes Aim at Jeff Bezos With Brutal Joke About the Billionaire: 'He Flew Over Here From the Amazon'
Oct. 16 2026, Published 2:05 p.m. ET
Sacha Baron Cohen took a swipe at billionaire Jeff Bezos while promoting his upcoming film, Ali G: Who Iz I?, despite the movie being produced by the Amazon founder's own studio, Amazon MGM Studios.
At the L.A. premiere in October, the 55-year-old comedian joked about how Bezos got involved in the project.
"Jeffrey Bezos came through. You know that bloke? He flew over here from the Amazon, where he lived up a tree, you know?" Cohen joked.
Sacha Baron Cohen Pokes Fun at Jeff Bezos' Wealth and Amazon Empire
Cohen stayed in character as Ali G to explain the billionaire's fictional background and rise to success.
"Him has his d--- out. Him is just very natural there. But him has got a company now – them sell like, I don't know, everything..." he said.
He added, "And him said: 'Look, here's some cash money, make a documentary about you life.' And I said: 'I will, so long as you're not in it.' That's how we did the business."
Cohen Reunites With Ali G for Upcoming Mockumentary
For the premiere, Cohen returned to the character's signature look, sporting his trademark yellow outfit as he walked the red carpet alongside Morgana Robinson, 44, who plays Ali G's girlfriend, Julie.
Robinson also embraced her character's appearance, wearing a fitted bodysuit, towering heels and space buns while posing alongside the comedian.
Cohen's directorial debut is a secret mockumentary filmed over a year. It follows Ali G's life "since the world went to c---," centered around his pregnant girlfriend.
Robinson takes over the role of Julie, originally portrayed by Kellie Bright in the 2002 film. The character, also known as Me Julie, inspired a song of the same name recorded by Cohen and Jamaican-American reggae artist Shaggy for the new movie's soundtrack.
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'Ali G: Who Iz I?' Faces Calls for a Cinema Boycott
The comedian's return to the character has drawn criticism ahead of the film's theatrical debut, with campaigners arguing that its portrayal perpetuates offensive stereotypes.
After the trailer dropped in August, the U.K. media platform NewsCord launched a global campaign urging theaters not to screen the film and encouraging people to register their opposition.
According to the campaign group, it contacted 15 major cinema chains internationally on behalf of those who signed up, requesting that they refuse to show the movie.
Cohen Responds to Backlash Over Ali G's Return
Cohen addressed the controversy surrounding the character's comeback in a post on X, responding to criticism with his trademark satirical humor.
"In an age where a comedian's career can be ended by a single un-PC joke, I thought I'd play it safe and bring this guy back," he wrote.
Despite the campaign against the production, Cohen has continued promoting the film, including his appearance in character at the Los Angeles premiere.
Ali G: Who Iz I? is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 23.