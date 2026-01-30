Safety & Security: 25 Years of Player Protection How ACR Kept Players Safe with Advanced Tech, Monitoring, and Game-integrity Systems.

Article continues below advertisement

Is it safe? Dustin Hoffman was asked by Sir Laurence Olivier 50 years ago…. It is now. The infamous scene in Marathon Man which Sir Laurence Olivier leveraged everyone’s fear of dentists still resonates 50 years later. “Is it safe?” Olivier’s Dentist Dr. Szell demanded of Dustin Hoffman’s Babe in 1976, Twenty-five years later, Americas Cardroom launched a poker site (ACRPoker.eu) where the answer was and is a definite yes.

Now in their 25th year, Americas Cardroom has been providing an online safe heaven for poker and slots players since 2001. Online sites now talk about ‘safety and security,’” Jason Clark, CMO of Americas Cardroom (ACRPoker.eu) says, “but that’s been table stakes since our beginning. And that we’re continuing to provide that safe environment for our players has been a hallmark of the brand since the beginning. You need a safe and secure place to play; that’s what we’ve been doing from the start.” Players get paid. The games are certified as “fair” in that no player has an advantage. And unlike the scandals that involved previous imitators such as Absolute Poker, Americas Cardroom has never had a debate with players about payouts or fair play at their tables. “You can Google it,” Clark says. “you’ll be hard-pressed to find any complaints about Americas Cardroom.” And online poker players are not shy about airing their grievances about a site in public, which is why so many legendary poker players have signed up with Americas Cardroom: Chris Moneymaker, the first online player to win the World Series of Poker (WSOP) in Las Vegas is perhaps the most famous in the pantheon of players supporting Americas Cardroom.

