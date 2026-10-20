or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > celeb death
OK LogoNEWS

Sahara Ray's Sister Speaks Out on Model's Tragic Death at 34 in Heartbreaking Tribute: 'A Force of Nature'

pic of Sahara Ray.
Source: @RUBESSRAY/INSTAGRAM

Sahara Ray died on October 18.

Profile Image

Oct. 20 2026, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sahara Ray's younger sister, Ruby Ray, is mourning the Australian model's death at 34, sharing an emotional tribute alongside a collection of photos documenting their lives together.

"My beautiful big sister, Sahara," Ruby wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, October 20. "The most vivacious, intelligent, hilarious, kind, empathetic and breathtakingly beautiful soul. A force of nature. A light so bright that this world feels impossibly dimmer without her in it."

Sahara died Sunday, October 18, at a Los Angeles hospital, nine months after welcoming her daughter, Snow Ray Dow.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RUBESSRAY/INSTAGRAM

Ruby Ray paid an emotional tribute to her older sister, Sahara Ray.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ruby Ray Remembers Her Sister as 'Everything Extraordinary About Being Human'

image of Sahara Ray's younger sister described the model as 'a force of nature.'
Source: @RUBESSRAY/INSTAGRAM

Sahara Ray's younger sister described the model as 'a force of nature.'

Ruby reflected on the bond she shared with Sahara, whom she had admired since childhood.

"Sahara has moved from this life into another, and I am left trying to comprehend how someone so full of life can no longer be here to live it," she wrote.

"From the moment I entered this world, I looked up to her. In my eyes, she was everything extraordinary about being human. She was magic, she was warmth, she was laughter, she was love. She was, to me, the most incredible person to ever walk this earth," Ruby continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Sahara Ray's Sister Opens Up About the Pain of Losing Her

image of Ruby Ray admitted, 'it is the most excruciating, all-consuming pain' she has ever experienced.
Source: @RUBESSRAY/INSTAGRAM

Ruby Ray said 'it is the most excruciating, all-consuming pain' she has ever experienced.

Ruby also described the difficulty of coming to terms with her sister's absence.

"How cruel it is to love someone so deeply and have nowhere for that love to go," she wrote. "To have a lifetime of memories behind you, but no more tomorrows together."

"I don't think there are words in any language capable of holding the weight of this heartbreak. I don't know how to make sense of a world that keeps turning when mine feels as though it has stopped," she shared. "God, grief hurts. It is the most excruciating, all-consuming pain I have ever been doused in. A pain that reaches into the deepest parts of your soul, into places you never knew existed, and leaves an emptiness that no words could ever begin to describe."

Ruby concluded her tribute, writing, "I just want my big sister. I want more time. More laughter. More conversations. More of her. If love alone could have kept you here, Sahara, you would have lived a thousand lifetimes. I will spend the rest of mine loving you."

MORE ON:
celeb death

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Sahara Ray's Cause of Death

image of Sahara Ray's official cause of death remains unconfirmed.
Source: @SAHARA_RAY/INSTAGRAM

Sahara Ray's official cause of death remains unconfirmed.

While reports have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding Sahara's death, authorities have not publicly confirmed what caused her passing.

Daily Mail reported that fentanyl was involved, though the claim has not been established through an official medical finding.

Sahara's family also addressed her death in a statement to TMZ, saying she was "so loved."

The model's passing came less than a year after she became a mother, marking a significant personal milestone before her sudden death.

Sahara Ray's Modeling Career

image of Sahara Ray built a modeling career and launched her swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim.
Source: @SAHARA_RAY/INSTAGRAM

Sahara Ray built a modeling career and launched her swimwear brand, Sahara Ray Swim.

Sahara, the daughter of renowned Australian surfer Tony Ray, established herself as a model and entrepreneur, launching her own swimwear label, Sahara Ray Swim.

She also attracted attention for her personal life, including her reported romantic connection to Justin Bieber in 2016.

In recent years, Sahara has largely stepped away from the public spotlight. Her last reported public appearance was at the Ashton Michael RTW + 10th Anniversary Show in Los Angeles in November 2023.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.