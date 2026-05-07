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Sally Field Shockingly Shades 'Unfunny' 'Mrs. Doubtfire' Costar Robin Williams, Admits He 'Never' Made Her Laugh on Set

Split photo of Sally Field and Robin Williams
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube;mega

'Everyone would laugh, but me,' Sally Field admitted.

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May 7 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

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Robin Williams is widely regarded as one of the funniest comedians of all time, but Mrs. Doubtfire costar Sally Field shockingly didn't see the humor in his jokes.

The actress recalled working together during the Wednesday, May 6, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

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'It Just Wasn't Funny'

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Photo of Sally Field called late 'Mrs. Doubtfire' costar Robin Williams 'unfunny.'
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

Sally Field called late 'Mrs. Doubtfire' costar Robin Williams 'unfunny.'

When Stephen Colbert asked the movie star if Williams — who committed suicide in 2014 at age 63 after a battle with severe depression — had everyone cracking up on set, she spilled, "Yea. Everyone would laugh, but me."

"It drove him mad, actually. Because I would never laugh, ever. And everybody else was laughing and carrying on," Fields, 79, admitted.

"You were too professional for that," Colbert, 61, said, to which she bluntly replied, "It wasn’t funny. It just wasn’t funny."

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Sally Field Cracked Up Over Pierce Brosnan's Sense of Humor

Photo of The actress admitted it drove Robin Williams 'mad' that he couldn't get her to laugh.
Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

The actress admitted it drove Robin Williams 'mad' that he couldn't get her to laugh.

"And then once, we were at the tail end of the picture and Robin was always trying something different to make me laugh," the Oscar winner recalled. "It was so unfunny. I can’t begin to tell you."

Field appeared to just have a different sense of humor than Williams, as she admitted to cracking up over "wonderful" Pierce Brosnan's joke when the cast went out to dinner.

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Pierce Brosnan Made Sally Field Break

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Source: @colbertlateshow/youtube

Sally Field found Pierce Brosnan funnier than Robin Williams.

"We were sitting at a table at the restaurant, and he made a fart noise on his arm. And I was gone. That was it!" she raved.

"How did Robin take that?" asked Colbert, to which Field replied, "He said, ‘That’s all it took?!’"

"I had to leave for a minute. I laughed so hard I had to redo my makeup," she confessed of the 72-year-old's bit.

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Photo of Robin Williams' widow revealed he was battling severe depression and paranoia before committing suicide.
Source: mega

Robin Williams' widow revealed he was battling severe depression and paranoia before committing suicide.

That being said, Field still had a good relationship with the Mork and Mindy alum, sharing a touching never-before-heard story about him on the 10th anniversary of his tragic death.

Field told Vanity Fair that she found out on the set of their 1993 comedy that her father had passed.

"I was of course beside myself. I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, 'Are you okay?'" she spilled.

When she told him yes and asked why he questioned her, he replied, "I don’t know, just thought [I’d ask] that."

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'He Was Very Sensitive and Intuitive'

Photo of Sally Field called Robin Williams 'sensitive and intuitive' on the 10th anniversary of the comedian's death.
Source: mega

Sally Field called Robin Williams 'sensitive and intuitive' on the 10th anniversary of the comedian's death.

She recalled telling him, "No, I’m not, Robin. My father just passed," to which Williams said, "Oh my God, we need to get you out here right now."

"And he made it happen — they shot around me the rest of the day. I could go back to my house, call my brother and make arrangements," Field explained. "It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew: He was very sensitive and intuitive."

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