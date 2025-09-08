EXCLUSIVE SallyAnn Salsano on 15 Years of Jersey Shore and a Finale Fans Won’t Forget Source: SUPPLIED OK! Staff Sept. 8 2025, Published 1:39 p.m. ET

Fifteen years ago, a group of twenty-somethings walked into a house on the Jersey Shore and unknowingly changed the landscape of reality television forever. What started as a summer experiment quickly became a cultural phenomenon, launching catchphrases, memes, and unforgettable personalities into the mainstream. Now, as Jersey Shore Family Vacation celebrates its 15th anniversary with a supersized, award-show-themed season finale, creator and executive producer SallyAnn Salsano of 495 Productions opens up exclusively to OK! about the milestone, the magic of the cast and why the Shore Store will always be the heart of it all. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 8 finale airs this week on Thursday, September 11, at 8:00 p.m. ET on MTV.

“It’s Honestly a Dream” For Salsano, reaching 15 years is nothing short of surreal. “It’s honestly a dream. People care about the cast, and the cast cares about the people. I think we all realize the magnitude and the privilege of doing this for this long. Everyone’s lives are wild and take twists and turns, but this group shares it all — the ups and the downs. I always say you can’t have good times without bad times, or it’s just times. It’s not what happens, it’s how you react. We are our audience, and we don’t forget that.”

The Shore Store Becomes the Oscars For the finale, longtime fans are in for a treat: the iconic Shore Store was transformed into a full-blown award show venue. “We wanted to do something to celebrate this huge moment, and we wanted it to be us — very Jersey,” Salsano explains. “This episode celebrates and embraces where we came from. Part of this show’s magic is never forgetting your roots or feeding into the pressure to be different because you got some fame. They are who they are, and they are great.” And when it came to the idea of handing out awards? That came straight from the cast. “They thought of it and then wanted to supersize it. We couldn’t agree more. What a fun night.” Categories included everything from “Most Emotional” to “Best Couple,” “Best Fall,” and “Best Prank.” While not quite Emmy material, they sparked plenty of laughs — and some surprisingly heartfelt moments.

Why the Cast Still Works What’s the secret to keeping audiences invested in the same group for a decade and a half? According to Salsano, it comes down to honesty, appreciation, and the cast’s one-of-a-kind bond. “Their unfiltered nature, their comedic timing — even in dramatic times — and the fact that they truly care about each other. We’d all be lucky to have a friend group like this.” Reflecting on their evolution, she adds: “They’ve all grown in their own way. Each one of them is the same at the core, but I’m proud of who they’ve become.”

Nick Turturro Joins the Family The finale also features a special guest appearance from actor Nick Turturro, a longtime fan of the show. “It was super fun. He’s a hero to our cast. He’s one of us — he knew the jokes, he speaks like they speak. There’s an unspoken Italian love letter that this show is to other Italians.” Turturro even made himself right at home backstage. “His greenroom was the Smush Room — yes, we cleaned the sheets! And he dressed himself in vintage Sergio Tacchini. He’s the real deal.”

A Love Letter to Fans For Salsano, this finale isn’t just about nostalgia — it’s about honoring the fans who have grown up alongside the Jersey Shore family. “Their lives naturally evolve, and we follow it. This episode is a love letter to the past, and it tees up what’s to come — and what’s to come is jaw-dropping.” So, what’s next? Salsano teases more of what fans love: “More babies, more weddings, more drama, more setbacks, and more triumphs. Watching their families grow is wild. It’s unbelievable how much happens in their lives.”