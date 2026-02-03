SallyAnn Salsano on Why Police 24/7 Is 'Not Always What You Think' Ahead of This Week’s High-Stakes Episode on the CW Wednesday February 4th

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to raw, culturally resonant unscripted television, few producers have the instincts or track record of SallyAnn Salsano. From shaping some of reality TV’s most iconic franchises to exploring real-life stories with empathy and edge, Salsano has built a career on showing audiences the full picture. Her project, Police 24/7, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW, does exactly that placing viewers inside law enforcement moments as they unfold in real time.

“I think most Americans, myself included, underestimate the variety of calls officers get, the volume, and how scary things can get very quickly and often,” Salsano tells OK!. “That’s what drew me to this show.” Unlike traditional police docuseries, Police 24/7 doesn’t just document incidents it humanizes the people responding to them. For Salsano, that approach is central to her storytelling philosophy. “I love figuring out what makes people tick and seeing all sides of situations,” she explains. “This show is nonstop, and I also love seeing how policing differs across the country—what officers are dealing with in their specific areas.”

What truly sets Police 24/7 apart, she says, is its depth and immediacy. Viewers aren’t just watching events play out they’re brought inside the officers’ minds. “We learn about the officers themselves, why they do this for a living, and hear their predictions as they’re heading into a scene what they’re thinking, the danger of what they could be walking into,” Salsano says. “I love the detailed explanations of what happened afterward. And honestly? The realness of the officers their takes are often very funny.” That authenticity comes with responsibility, especially when cameras are present during life-altering moments. Salsano is clear about where the line is drawn. “They’re doing all the work we’re just capturing it,” she says. “We need to be equally as sensitive as we are factual. Whether it’s kids, fatalities, or frankly everyone involved, in every case.”

As the season continues, Salsano believes audiences will be most surprised by just how expansive and emotional the series becomes. “The variety of what we covered is unmatched,” she says. “You’ll form attachments to the officers and truly empathize with what people are going through.” And if there’s one message she hopes viewers take away? “It’s not always what you think,” Salsano says. “People have to help each other. Kindness matters.”