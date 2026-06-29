SallyAnn Salsano Teases the Wild New Season of 'Ms. Pat Settles It': 'The Cases Get Even More Outrageous'
June 29 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
When it comes to creating addictive unscripted television, few producers have a track record like SallyAnn Salsano. As the founder and CEO of 495 Productions, she’s built a career on turning unforgettable personalities into cultural phenomena—and now she’s doing it once again with the return of BET’s hit courtroom comedy Ms. Pat Settles It, premiering June 30.
Season three promises even bigger laughs, even messier disputes and, according to Salsano, an even funnier Ms. Pat.
“The cases get even more outrageous—and I don’t know how—but Ms. Pat gets funnier every season,” Salsano tells OK!. “She has this incredible ability to look at every situation through her own unique lens.”
That authenticity is exactly why Salsano knew Ms. Pat was the right person to lead the series.
“She’s like this in real life,” she says with a laugh. “Like it or not, she’ll always tell you exactly how she feels about any situation. And honestly, I usually agree with her. You don’t have to break the law to do the wrong thing.”
In fact, Salsano says the comedian herself was the driving force behind developing the show.
“Ms. Pat herself is why we had to make this series,” she explains. “People are doing the wrong thing more than ever, and she’s exactly the person to call them out.”
Each episode features real disputes between family members, friends and exes, many of which leave even veteran producers stunned.
“Am I surprised? Absolutely,” Salsano admits. “Am I excited? Even more. It takes courage for people to bring these issues forward, but sometimes getting an outside perspective is exactly what’s needed to settle it once and for all.”
Adding to the fun this season are celebrity jurors including Nene Leakes, DeRay Davis, Karlous Miller, Safaree, Jasmin Brown and more.
“They’re so much fun,” she says. “They bring completely different perspectives, and sometimes their opinions are even wilder than the cases themselves.”
While the show is packed with outrageous moments, Salsano believes its heart comes from the real people behind every story.
“These are real people with real emotions,” she says. “Laughing is the best medicine, and this show is an emotional roller coaster every single episode.”
As for the one case that left the production speechless?
“There was one where I had to watch everything more than five times and verify it with multiple sources because I kept thinking, ‘There’s no way this actually happened,’” she recalls. “Well…there was a way.”
The show’s outrageous episode titles—from hidden cheating footage and runaway livestock to Orange Chicken feuds and social media drama—are only part of the formula.
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“I have the best team in the business,” Salsano says. “We’re always looking not just for great cases, but for people who are entertaining to watch tell their stories.”
At the center of it all is Ms. Pat’s signature honesty, something Salsano believes resonates with audiences.
“Most people don’t tell you the truth,” she says. “But when someone does—even if you don’t like hearing it—you usually respect them for it.”
After decades of creating some of television’s most memorable reality franchises, Salsano says she’s still energized by what’s ahead.
“There are always more stories to tell,” she says. “I love real people who are fearless about sharing the world through their own eyes.”
That philosophy continues to define 495 Productions as the company expands its slate.
“Ms. Pat Settles It is honest, raw and loves to laugh,” Salsano says. “That’s exactly the kind of storytelling we believe in.”
Asked whether there’s one standout episode fans won’t stop talking about, Salsano doesn’t hesitate.
“All of them,” she laughs. “Otherwise, we haven’t done our job.”
And if viewers leave the season with one lesson?
With perfect comedic timing, Salsano delivers the advice she hopes everyone remembers: “Stop acting a fool… can I say that? Ha."