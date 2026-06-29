SallyAnn Salsano Teases the Wild New Season of 'Ms. Pat Settles It': 'The Cases Get Even More Outrageous'

When it comes to creating addictive unscripted television, few producers have a track record like SallyAnn Salsano. As the founder and CEO of 495 Productions, she’s built a career on turning unforgettable personalities into cultural phenomena—and now she’s doing it once again with the return of BET’s hit courtroom comedy Ms. Pat Settles It, premiering June 30.

Season three promises even bigger laughs, even messier disputes and, according to Salsano, an even funnier Ms. Pat.

“The cases get even more outrageous—and I don’t know how—but Ms. Pat gets funnier every season,” Salsano tells OK!. “She has this incredible ability to look at every situation through her own unique lens.”

That authenticity is exactly why Salsano knew Ms. Pat was the right person to lead the series.

“She’s like this in real life,” she says with a laugh. “Like it or not, she’ll always tell you exactly how she feels about any situation. And honestly, I usually agree with her. You don’t have to break the law to do the wrong thing.”

In fact, Salsano says the comedian herself was the driving force behind developing the show.

“Ms. Pat herself is why we had to make this series,” she explains. “People are doing the wrong thing more than ever, and she’s exactly the person to call them out.”

Each episode features real disputes between family members, friends and exes, many of which leave even veteran producers stunned.

“Am I surprised? Absolutely,” Salsano admits. “Am I excited? Even more. It takes courage for people to bring these issues forward, but sometimes getting an outside perspective is exactly what’s needed to settle it once and for all.”

Adding to the fun this season are celebrity jurors including Nene Leakes, DeRay Davis, Karlous Miller, Safaree, Jasmin Brown and more.