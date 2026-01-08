Article continues below advertisement

Luxury fragrance brand achieves record numbers due to personal scent discovery program. (Ramsgate, UK / Date) – The Saltworks Company, a British artisanal fragrance brand, has recently experienced a massive uptick in growth primarily credited to its Discovery Sets program, with annual sales exceeding six-digit units. The company's novel home testing experience has attracted nearly 200,000 customers since its launch less than two years ago. It is perfectly timed to meet a rising trend in how consumers select and purchase luxury fragrances. The Saltworks Company, founded in 2013, has established its name within the fragrance industry with high-concentration perfumes that prioritize quality and longevity. Their Discovery Sets—carefully curated collections of sample-sized fragrances—allow customers to explore a variety of scents at their own pace, eliminating the need to make a full commitment without thoroughly testing all their options.

The Discovery Sets program addresses a significant obstacle seen throughout fragrance retail: allowing customers to experience scents thoroughly before making full-size purchases. Each set contains carefully curated selections of the company's premium fragrances, featuring concentrations of 25-30% parfum oil—significantly higher than the industry standard of 12-20%. "Traditional perfume shopping often forces quick decisions in a high-pressure environment," states the founder of The Saltworks Company. "Our Discovery Sets allow customers to explore fragrances at their own pace, in their preferred setting. From crunching our numbers, we believe this has led to more satisfied customers and a 40% return rate for full-size purchases." The company's growth appears to match this changing aspect of the luxury fragrance market, which is projected to reach $77.52 billion by 2032. The Saltworks Company's focus on high-concentration formulations and testing experiences kept in the consumer's control has resulted in exceptional year-over-year revenue growth, with total unit sales nearing the half-million mark across all products.

