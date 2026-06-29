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Sam Claflin Shows Off His Enviable Abs in Jaw-Dropping Photo in Honor of His 40th Birthday

sam claflin shows off ripped abs for th birthday
Source: MEGA; @mrsamclaflin/Instagram

Sam Claflin celebrated his 40th birthday with a shirtless photo showing off his sculpted abs.

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June 29 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

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Sam Claflin is stepping into a new decade looking better than ever.

The Me Before You star celebrated his 40th birthday on Saturday, June 27, by sharing a jaw-dropping shirtless photo on social media, proudly showing off his sculpted abs while welcoming the milestone with his signature sense of humor.

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image of Sam Claflin celebrated his 40th birthday by sharing a shirtless photo.
Source: @mrsamclaflin/Instagram

Sam Claflin celebrated his 40th birthday by sharing a shirtless photo.

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In the snap, Claflin posed outdoors beneath a striking blue sky wearing nothing but a pair of black shorts. The actor flexed his impressively toned physique while flashing his middle finger at the camera and sporting a playful pout.

Overlaying the image was a simple message that read, "Goodbye 30's. Ello 40."

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Source: @mrsamclaflin/Instagram
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‘Hard to Believe’

image of Fans filled the comments with birthday wishes and praise after seeing the actor's toned abs.
Source: MEGA

Fans filled the comments with birthday wishes and praise after seeing the actor's toned abs.

His ripped six-pack and defined chest quickly became the center of attention, with fans flooding the comments section.

“Happy Birthday Sam 🥳💚❤️,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “Happy birthday 🎂 looking good for 40.”

“Happy Birthday @mrsamclaflin. 40. Hard to believe,” a third chimed in.

“Wow🔥🔥🔥,” a fourth gushed.

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‘I'm Incredibly Insecure’

image of Sam Claflin has previously spoken honestly about living with body dysmorphia.
Source: MEGA

Sam Claflin has previously spoken honestly about living with body dysmorphia.

While fans admired his incredible physique, Claflin has previously been candid about the insecurities he's faced.

"A lot of the roles I played earlier on in my career — I had a topless scene in my one of first movies, but it wasn't in the script and got told a week before they were going to take my top off. I was like, 'S---, I haven't been working out, what am I going to do?' This is my first introduction to the world," Claflin said during an episode of Fearne Cotton's “Happy Place” podcast.

He went on to explain that those insecurities likely began during his teenage years because he hit "puberty late" and often felt "like I was good-looking, or too short, or not strong enough."

"I'm incredibly insecure. I just went to a screening of a film I was in and everyone immediately afterwards [asked], 'How was it?' And [I was like,] 'I hated it.' It's my face I don't like," Claflin recalled.

Busy With New Acting Projects

image of Sam Claflin remains busy with several major projects, including Harlan Coben's 'Lazarus,' 'Vanished' and the upcoming dark comedy 'The Worst.'
Source: MEGA

Sam Claflin remains busy with several major projects, including Harlan Coben's 'Lazarus,' 'Vanished' and the upcoming dark comedy 'The Worst.'

Despite those personal struggles, Claflin continues to build an impressive acting career.

The actor most recently starred as Joel Lazarus in the mystery thriller miniseries Harlan Coben's Lazarus and as Tom Parker in the thriller series Vanished on Prime Video and MGM+.

He's also set to appear in the upcoming dark comedy The Worst.

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Simon Woods and has been described as a "wickedly entertaining class satire."

According to the synopsis, the story follows wealthy couple Emily Fisher (Alicia Vikander) and her husband, Max (Tom Hollander), who invite their affluent friends to their new château in France for an evening together. Among the guests are Jim (Claflin) and his wife Holly (Keira Knightley), along with Danny (Anthony Boyle), a fast-talking talent agent. As tensions rise and long-buried secrets begin to surface, waitress Niamh (Erin Kellyman) unexpectedly finds herself caught in the middle of the group's unraveling drama.

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