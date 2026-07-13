or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Sam Neill
OK LogoNEWS

Sam Neill's Tragic Death at 78: Photos Show 'Jurassic Park' Star Smiling in Final Public Appearances Before His Sudden Passing

image of Sam Neill
Source: mega

Sam Neill appeared happy and relaxed during his final public appearances just weeks before his sudden death at 78.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 13 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Final photos of Sam Neill showed the beloved actor smiling and enjoying time with friends just weeks before his sudden death at age 78.

The star's family announced on Monday, July 13, that he died unexpectedly in Sydney, Australia, only months after revealing he was cancer-free following a yearslong battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Neill's Final Public Appearances

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of In June, the 'Jurassic Park' star attended the ARIA Hall of Fame celebration in Sydney.
Source: mega

In June, the 'Jurassic Park' star attended the ARIA Hall of Fame celebration in Sydney.

On June 11, the 78-year-old posed for a cheerful selfie with singer Kate Ceberano during the Australian Recording Industry Association's Hall of Fame celebration, where the performer was inducted as part of the 2026 class.

The actor, best known for portraying Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jurassic Park, also shared backstage photos featuring fellow Hall of Fame inductees Vika and Linda Bull, along with singer Jenny Morris.

Reflecting on the evening in an Instagram post, Neill praised the legendary musicians and gave a special shoutout to former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who inducted Morris into the Hall of Fame.

He wrote: "Great night in Sydney. Four women I have idolised for decades were honored. Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, and Vika and Linda Bull. Jenny was inducted [into] the Hall by no less than our former NZ PM, Jacinda Ardern. Another hero."

One week earlier, Neill also attended the Sydney Film Festival, where he appeared relaxed and upbeat while celebrating the Australian film industry.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Announces Sudden Death

image of Sam Neill's family announced he died unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, while surrounded by loved ones.
Source: mega

Sam Neill's family announced he died unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, while surrounded by loved ones.

Neill's family confirmed the actor died on Monday, July 13, while surrounded by loved ones.

"It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia," the family said in a statement, per BBC.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life."

They described the loss as both heartbreaking and unexpected, adding: "The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free."

The family also thanked the medical staff who cared for the actor during his final days.

"They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care," the statement continued. "More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

MORE ON:
Sam Neill

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Inside His Brave Cancer Battle

image of The actor shared in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.
Source: mega

The actor shared in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

Neill first revealed in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Speaking about his health earlier this year, the actor reflected on the difficult road he faced after chemotherapy eventually stopped working.

"I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business, but it was keeping me alive," he told Australia's 7 News in April.

After chemotherapy became ineffective, Neill underwent CAR T-cell therapy and previously revealed he had been receiving infusions every two weeks as part of his treatment.

'Extraordinary Thing'

image of In April, Sam Neill revealed he was cancer free.
Source: mega

In April, Sam Neill revealed he was cancer free.

The acclaimed actor had remained in remission for more than a year, and in April, joyfully shared the news that doctors could no longer detect cancer.

"I've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body; that's an extraordinary thing," he said.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.