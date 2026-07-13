Sam Neill's Tragic Death at 78: Photos Show 'Jurassic Park' Star Smiling in Final Public Appearances Before His Sudden Passing

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Final photos of Sam Neill showed the beloved actor smiling and enjoying time with friends just weeks before his sudden death at age 78. The star's family announced on Monday, July 13, that he died unexpectedly in Sydney, Australia, only months after revealing he was cancer-free following a yearslong battle with a rare form of blood cancer.

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Sam Neill's Final Public Appearances

Source: mega In June, the 'Jurassic Park' star attended the ARIA Hall of Fame celebration in Sydney.

On June 11, the 78-year-old posed for a cheerful selfie with singer Kate Ceberano during the Australian Recording Industry Association's Hall of Fame celebration, where the performer was inducted as part of the 2026 class. The actor, best known for portraying Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's blockbuster Jurassic Park, also shared backstage photos featuring fellow Hall of Fame inductees Vika and Linda Bull, along with singer Jenny Morris. Reflecting on the evening in an Instagram post, Neill praised the legendary musicians and gave a special shoutout to former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who inducted Morris into the Hall of Fame. He wrote: "Great night in Sydney. Four women I have idolised for decades were honored. Jenny Morris, Kate Ceberano, and Vika and Linda Bull. Jenny was inducted [into] the Hall by no less than our former NZ PM, Jacinda Ardern. Another hero." One week earlier, Neill also attended the Sydney Film Festival, where he appeared relaxed and upbeat while celebrating the Australian film industry.

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Family Announces Sudden Death

Source: mega Sam Neill's family announced he died unexpectedly on Monday, July 13, while surrounded by loved ones.

Neill's family confirmed the actor died on Monday, July 13, while surrounded by loved ones. "It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia," the family said in a statement, per BBC. "Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life." They described the loss as both heartbreaking and unexpected, adding: "The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free." The family also thanked the medical staff who cared for the actor during his final days. "They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care," the statement continued. "More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

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Inside His Brave Cancer Battle

Source: mega The actor shared in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.

Neill first revealed in March 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Speaking about his health earlier this year, the actor reflected on the difficult road he faced after chemotherapy eventually stopped working. "I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business, but it was keeping me alive," he told Australia's 7 News in April. After chemotherapy became ineffective, Neill underwent CAR T-cell therapy and previously revealed he had been receiving infusions every two weeks as part of his treatment.

'Extraordinary Thing'

Source: mega In April, Sam Neill revealed he was cancer free.