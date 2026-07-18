Inside Sam Neill's Family Life: Everything to Know About His Ex-Wives and 4 Children

Despite his success as an actor, Sam Neill generally kept his family life out of the public eye.

Following his death, OK! can reveal everything to know about Neill's family life.

"I wonder if that's a personal failing or just bad luck," he told The Sydney Morning Herald . "I am past my use-by date and would not marry again. These days I'm lucky if I go on the odd date. That suits me well, but it's also a bit lonely."

The Jurassic Park actor, who died on July 13 at age 78, called himself a "solitary single man" following his split from journalist Laura Tingle in 2023.

The Peaky Blinders actor was born Nigel John Dermot Neill on September 14, 1947, to parents Priscilla Beatrice Ingham and Dermot Neill.

In his memoir Did I Ever Tell You This?, he explained why he adopted the name "Sam."

"The one thing I resent about my parents, the only thing, is that they called me Nigel," he wrote. "Changing my name to Sam at the age of 11 was probably the best decision I made in my life. I found I moved more easily in the world as a Sam. Nigel is an awkward fit in most circumstances. Imagine being a movie actor called Nigel Neill."

In the August 2024 premiere episode of the Australian interview series The Assembly, one of the autistic journalism students at Sydney's Macquarie University asked Sam what was "the best lesson" he learned from his parents.

"Oh, wow. That's a really interesting question. That's a really, really interesting question. I think there were," he said, pausing to compose himself as he became visibly emotional. "I don't know why that question has moved me so much, but it has."

He continued, "My parents were of the generation that went through a lot of things. They went through the Depression. My mother lost her father in the First [World] War, so she grew up without her father. So they went through a lot of stuff. But they were very stoic people."

Sam then shared the best lesson he learned from his parents by recalling the time he was attending university.

"I was acting in plays and trying to find a girlfriend and all that stuff. It came to exam time, and I realized I'd done almost no work. It got me very anxious," he shared. "Anyway, I got home, and mom said, 'How are you, darling?' and I said, 'Oh, Mom, I think I'm having a breakdown! And I've got exams in a couple weeks and I don't know how I'm gonna —.' She just looked at me and she said, 'Well, you're just going to have to pull yourself together, aren't you?' And I think that was the best lesson I learnt from her, is sometimes you just have to pull yourself together."