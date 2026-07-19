Sam Neill's Relationships Revisited After His Death at 78: Lisa Harrow, Noriko Watanabe and Laura Tingle

Sam Neill was married twice before his death in Sydney, Australia, on July 13.

Sam Neill wore many hats throughout his remarkable life before his death.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page, the Jurassic Park actor's family confirmed he died on July 13 in Sydney, Australia, at the age of 78.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the family said, calling the loss "sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."

The post continued, "They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

Neill revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma after completing principal photography of Jurassic World Dominion. In April, he said he was cancer-free.

His decades-long career saw him take on many memorable roles, and it put his personal life — especially his relationships — in the spotlight.