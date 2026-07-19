Sam Neill's Relationships Revisited After His Death at 78: Lisa Harrow, Noriko Watanabe and Laura Tingle
July 19 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Sam Neill wore many hats throughout his remarkable life before his death.
In a statement posted on his Instagram page, the Jurassic Park actor's family confirmed he died on July 13 in Sydney, Australia, at the age of 78.
"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life," the family said, calling the loss "sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free."
The post continued, "They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."
Neill revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma after completing principal photography of Jurassic World Dominion. In April, he said he was cancer-free.
His decades-long career saw him take on many memorable roles, and it put his personal life — especially his relationships — in the spotlight.
Lisa Harrow
Neill met New Zealand actress Lisa Harrow on the set of Omen III: The Final Conflict in London in 1980. Their connection turned romantic, and they exchanged vows in a 1981 ceremony, according to Daily Mail.
They welcomed their son, Tim Neill, in 1983 before breaking up in 1989.
The Sleeping Dogs actor reflected on his relationship with Lisa in a 2023 interview, confirming they were together for 11 years.
"The best thing about that relationship was having our son, Tim," he said.
Noriko Watanabe
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Sam met Japanese makeup artist Noriko Watanabe on the set of Dead Calm in 1987. They got married after he finalized his divorce from Lisa in 1989.
Then, in 1991, Sam and Noriko welcomed their daughter, Elena Neill. The Primetime Emmy Award-winning actor, who had placed his son Andrew for adoption when he was in his early twenties, adopted Maiko after his 1989 wedding to Noriko.
"My ex-wife, film make-up artist Noriko Watanabe, and I were married for almost 30 years. Our daughter, Elena, is a Melbourne-based tattooist," he shared.
Sam and Noriko separated in 2017 after nearly three decades of marriage.
Laura Tingle
Sam found love again when he met Australian political journalist Laura Tingle through mutual friends. They dated between 2018 and 2021, with the Event Horizon confirming their split in 2023.
In an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, he said he had "three wonderful years" with Tingle.
"I am so grateful for that," he added.
Sam then described himself as a "solitary single man" and wondered whether it reflected a "personal failing."
"I am past my use-by date and would not marry again," he shared. "These days I'm lucky if I go on the odd date. That suits me well, but it's also a bit lonely."