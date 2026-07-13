Sam Neill Gave Promising Remission Update Months Before His Sudden Death at 78 in Heartbreaking Resurfaced Interview: 'There Is No Cancer in My Body'

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Just months before his death at age 78, Sam Neill shared the uplifting news that doctors could no longer detect cancer in his body following a yearslong battle with a rare form of blood cancer. The beloved Jurassic Park star's emotional words have resurfaced after his family announced he died suddenly while remaining cancer-free.

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Sam Neill Celebrated Beating Cancer

Source: mega Sam Neill first disclosed his diagnosis of angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma in 2023.

Neill first revealed in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Speaking with Australia's 7NEWS in April, the actor reflected on the difficult road to recovery after chemotherapy eventually stopped working. "I've been living with a particular type of lymphoma for about five years, and I was on chemotherapy and the pretty miserable business, but it was keeping me alive," he explained. After chemotherapy failed, Neill underwent CAR T-cell therapy, an advanced immunotherapy treatment that ultimately put his cancer into remission. "I was at a loss, and it looked like I was on the way out, which wasn't ideal obviously," he admitted before sharing the breakthrough news: "I've just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body, that's an extraordinary thing."

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Inside Long and Grueling Cancer Battle

Source: mega The actor spoke about his cancer journey in his memoir.

Neill first noticed swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion, with doctors initially believing he may have had an undetected case of COVID-19, per Today. Further testing revealed Stage 3 blood cancer, a diagnosis he detailed in his 2023 memoir, Did I Ever Tell You This? "Within a few days, I was lying on a hospital bed having all kinds of chemicals draining into my system, killing everything aboard," he wrote. "For therapeutic reasons. To be cured of a thing I didn't know I had just a few days ago."

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'Pleased to Be Alive'

Source: mega Throughout his health battle, Sam Neill spoke candidly about gratitude, saying he was 'just pleased to be alive.'

Throughout his cancer journey, Neill remained candid about his mortality while focusing on making the most of every day. "I'm not afraid to die," he told The Guardian in 2023. "But it would annoy me. Because I'd really like another decade or two." The actor also credited writing his memoir with helping him navigate treatment, saying it gave him "a reason to live" during some of his darkest days. Reflecting on his journey, Neill said: "I can't pretend that the last year hasn't had its dark moments, but those dark moments throw the light into sharp relief... and have made me grateful for every day and immensely grateful for all my friends. Just pleased to be alive."

Family Confirms Actor's Sudden Death

Source: mega The actor's family confirmed his death on July 13.