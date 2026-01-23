Shirtless Sam Smith Flaunts His Tattooed Body During Tropical Vacation to Mexico: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Smith is too good at goodbyes — especially if the beach is where they’re headed. The singer, 33, stripped down while enjoying the sun in Mexico on Monday, January 19. Smith showed off their tattoos as they splashed around the ocean, shirtless. In one snapshot, a friend rubbed sunscreen on their back.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sam Smith strolled along the sand with a friend.

Article continues below advertisement

The musician sported silver hoop earrings and blue swim trunks for their day at the beach. Smith has been in Mexico for the Girls Just Wanna Weekend 7 at the Barcelo Maya Resort, which took place from January 15-19. They performed alongside Brandi Carlile, CMAT and The Chicks and more A-list acts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sam Smith protected his back from the sun by using sunscreen.

Article continues below advertisement

Smith, who identifies as non-binary, had a personal message for the crowd at the event. “I have watched this festival happen every single year from behind my phone, and it’s an honor to be here tonight and to be doing this,” they started. “And it’s come to my attention that there are some lesbians here tonight. Hello! This is the first opportunity I’ve ever had to say to you that everything I am is because of you. There are lesbians behind this stage who have supported me and given me strength throughout my entire career, and so I’m forever in debt to you — and thank you so much for the safety that you give me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sam Smith performed at the Girls Just Wanna Weekend 7.

Article continues below advertisement

They later added, “Being on stage tonight and actually seeing and feeling the audience… The kindness in the whole festival is incredible, and something I’ve never actually felt before on stage. I felt very safe and just free to be myself on stage. I felt no judgment, and it’s way more beautiful than I could ever have imagined, although the beauty does come across online as well. … It is the first time I’ve ever actually got an opportunity to speak to women, actually, in this way.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sam Smith took a dip in the ocean to cool off.

Article continues below advertisement

Smith praised their relationship with two particularly important women in their life, including fellow queer icon Carlile.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sam Smith took time to unwind after his performance in Mexico.

Article continues below advertisement

“I owe everything that I am to women. And, Brandi, you just met her —I’ve worked with an amazing woman called Gemma Peacock, and she has been the only gay person on my tour with me since I was 24 years old, and she’s really nurtured my spirit and my soul and been through so many ups and downs of my life,” they said. “And you two have come in amazing times and helped me out in so many beautiful ways. I really owe so much of my mental health to lesbians. So it was nice to get an opportunity to say thank you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sam Smith is kicking off a San Francisco residency next month.