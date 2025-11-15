Sam Smith Reflects on 'Nightmare' of Liposuction at Just 13 Years Old

Article continues below advertisement

Sam Smith has faced more challenges than most people encounter in a lifetime. In a candid moment on Penn Badgley's “Podcrushed” podcast, the "Latch" singer opened up about their tumultuous childhood, including the decision to undergo liposuction at the young age of 13.

Source: Podcrushed/YouTube Sam Smith revealed they had liposuction at just 13 after being 'teased' about their body.

"I had surgery on my chest when I was 13 years old because I had a growing chest," Smith shared. "There were all sorts of reasons why, but mainly, I was just getting so teased. I couldn't go swimming in school, and getting changed in the locker room was h---. So I got liposuction when I was 13 years old."

The pain from this difficult period in Smith's life was evident as they recounted their experiences. They recalled the "huge support" from their parents, who saw how deeply the teasing affected their well-being. "The whole thing was just a struggle with food and stuff. The liposuction worked, but it was also a nightmare because they gave me a bandage," Smith explained.

Source: Podcrushed/YouTube The singer said the surgery was supposed to help but ended up being a 'nightmare.'

This bandage became the center of a comical but unfortunate twist. "If I wore the bandage, it meant that I would get to the front of the lunch queue," Smith joked. "So I just kept this bandage on for nearly a year, and I'd be like, 'Oh, don't come close to me,' just to get first at lunch... so the surgery never really worked."

Source: MEGA Over time, Sam Smith become more confident and open about their past struggles.

However, as time passed, Smith has grown more comfortable in their skin. Opening up about their past has been a significant part of that journey. They first discussed their liposuction experience publicly in 2019, five years after their debut album, In the Lonely Hour, propelled them to international fame.

Source: MEGA Sam Smith later made history with Kim Petras when their hit 'Unholy' won a Grammy.