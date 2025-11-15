or
Sam Smith Reflects on 'Nightmare' of Liposuction at Just 13 Years Old

Photo of Sam Smith
Source: MEGA

Sam Smith talked about getting liposuction at 13 after facing body-shaming at school.

Profile Image

Nov. 15 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Sam Smith has faced more challenges than most people encounter in a lifetime.

In a candid moment on Penn Badgley's “Podcrushed” podcast, the "Latch" singer opened up about their tumultuous childhood, including the decision to undergo liposuction at the young age of 13.

image of Sam Smith revealed they had liposuction at just 13 after being 'teased' about their body.
Source: Podcrushed/YouTube

Sam Smith revealed they had liposuction at just 13 after being 'teased' about their body.

"I had surgery on my chest when I was 13 years old because I had a growing chest," Smith shared. "There were all sorts of reasons why, but mainly, I was just getting so teased. I couldn't go swimming in school, and getting changed in the locker room was h---. So I got liposuction when I was 13 years old."

Source: Podcrushed/YouTube
The pain from this difficult period in Smith's life was evident as they recounted their experiences. They recalled the "huge support" from their parents, who saw how deeply the teasing affected their well-being.

"The whole thing was just a struggle with food and stuff. The liposuction worked, but it was also a nightmare because they gave me a bandage," Smith explained.

image of The singer said the surgery was supposed to help but ended up being a 'nightmare.'
Source: Podcrushed/YouTube

The singer said the surgery was supposed to help but ended up being a 'nightmare.'

This bandage became the center of a comical but unfortunate twist.

"If I wore the bandage, it meant that I would get to the front of the lunch queue," Smith joked. "So I just kept this bandage on for nearly a year, and I'd be like, 'Oh, don't come close to me,' just to get first at lunch... so the surgery never really worked."

image of Over time, Sam Smith become more confident and open about their past struggles.
Source: MEGA

Over time, Sam Smith become more confident and open about their past struggles.

However, as time passed, Smith has grown more comfortable in their skin. Opening up about their past has been a significant part of that journey. They first discussed their liposuction experience publicly in 2019, five years after their debut album, In the Lonely Hour, propelled them to international fame.

image of Sam Smith later made history with Kim Petras when their hit 'Unholy' won a Grammy.
Source: MEGA

Sam Smith later made history with Kim Petras when their hit 'Unholy' won a Grammy.

"I used to get my mom to write a note to the school when I was like eight, so I wouldn't have to go to swimming lessons," Smith revealed during their conversation with actress Jameela Jamil. "When I hit 11 years old, I went to the doctor's. I was so self-conscious that it was affecting my mood every day. I had liposuction when I was 12 years old."

In 2023, Smith further established their legacy by collaborating with German pop star Kim Petras, making history when their single "Unholy" won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammy Awards. This remarkable achievement made Petras the first openly trans artist to win a Grammy.

