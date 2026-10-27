Samuel L. Jackson Gushes Over Wife LaToya in Sweet Birthday Tribute: 'My Best Friend, My Love and My Rock'

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Samuel L. Jackson celebrated his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, with a collection of personal photos marking her 77th birthday on October 21, offering fans a glimpse into their life together. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Wife, my Best Friend, my Love, and my Rock. I love you, LOVE YOU, with All my Being‼️ 💕 💐 💍 🌹," the actor wrote on Instagram.

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The Jacksons Enjoyed a Birthday Getaway

Source: @SAMUELLJACKSON/INSTAGRAM Samuel L. Jackson shared photos of LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s birthday celebration.

Among the photos was a sweet moment of the couple standing over a birthday cake decorated with strawberries and flowers. Wearing casual vacation clothes, Samuel, also 77, wrapped his arms around LaTanya as they prepared to cut the cake together. Other images captured the pair enjoying time on the water. In one, they leaned against a yacht railing, taking in the ocean views and distant mountains. Another showed LaTanya relaxing aboard a boat in a green and white striped outfit, oversized sunglasses and a matching headwrap. The carousel also included a family portrait featuring their daughter, Zoe Jackson, seated between her parents.

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The Photos Also Revisited Their Early Years

Source: @SAMUELLJACKSON/INSTAGRAM The pair share one daughter.

Samuel's birthday tribute reached beyond their recent celebrations, including a vintage black-and-white photograph of the couple during their younger years. In the image, LaTanya playfully rode on Samuel's back as they looked toward the camera. Other photographs highlighted their decades in the entertainment industry. LaTanya appeared in an elegant mint-green lace gown at an American Theatre Wing event, while another image showed the couple dressed formally for a Hollywood gathering. Samuel also shared a more playful moment featuring a colorful caricature of LaTanya. She pointed toward the artwork with a broad smile as he held it up for the camera. A more recent portrait showed the couple standing together in coordinated, sophisticated outfits.

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Celebrities and Fans Celebrated LaTanya

Source: MEGA LaTanya Richardson Jackson received birthday wishes from stars including Lewis Hamilton, Viola Davis and Paula Patton.

Samuel and LaTanya Have Been Together for Decades

Source: MEGA Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson married in 1980.